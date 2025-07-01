NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Tom Magee, Carmella DeCesare, Harold Sakata, Abismo Negro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with B as the top choice by 36 percent of our voters. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave last week’s NXT show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tom Magee is 67.

-Former WWE Diva Search participant Carmella DeCesare is 43.

-The late Harold Sakata was born on July 1, 1920. He died on July 19, 1982, at age 62 of liver cancer. Sakata is best known for playing the role of “Oddjob” in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Abismo Negro (Andres Gonzalez) was born on July 1, 1971. He died of drowning and his body was found in a river on March 22, 2009.