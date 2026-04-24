WWE Smackdown results (4/24): Moore’s live review of the WrestleMania 42 fallout show with a Women’s U.S. Title match, new champions Rhea Ripley, Paige and Brie Bella, and Trick Williams

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,392)

Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Simulcast live April 24, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] A WrestleMania highlight video package aired. Arrival shots of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Lil Yachty and Trick Williams (w/A Gingerbread man), Danhausen, . Danhausen had a Stephen A. Smith cutout. Tessitore joked that Stephen A’s Knicks are losing because Danhausen cursed them (They were already cursed)…

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Mark Nash was the ring announcer…

“The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu made his entrance. Jacob talked about how he told Roman he wanted him. He said he told Roman he don’t want that title, but he needs that title. He said Roman told him eye to eye, “you’re not ready”. Jacob said the truth is, Roman’s right. Jacob said he’s always heard “you’re not ready”. From friends, family, everybody. “It’s not your time”, “You’re not ready”, “you’re not good enough”. He said to keep it 100, if Roman thinks Jacob isn’t ready, he better step up in the ring to prove it.

Jimmy and Jey Uso made their entrance. Jimmy said they heard that Jacob wants it all, to take care of fam, and raise the kids. Jimmy said Cody defended his title but he’s slippin’. Jimmy said that should be his target. He said not to go after the OTC and run the play with the family. The crowd showered Jacob with “Fatu” chants. Jimmy said those foos won’t give them a lifestyle, big money, or put the kids in school. Jey said it’s too late.

Jey said Jacob stepped up and opened his mouth. Jey said it was time to see if uce can swim in the deep end. Jey said to get respect from Roman, is to walk up to him, look him in the eye, and get ready for war, yeet. Solo Sikoa and the MFTs made their entrance. Solo told Jake that the Usos are lying to him. Solo said they didn’t bring him to WWE, Solo did. Solo joked that all Jey would do is teach Jacob to yeet.

Solo said if Jacob wants to be champion, Solo can help. Solo said that Jacob is going to need an army to beat Roman, and he has that army. Tama Tonga snatched the mic from Solo and said they are wasting their time, because Solo is a lost cause who can’t beat Roman. Tama said Jacob can’t even beat Solo. Jacob caught Tama with a Superkick. Jacob said the only person he should be talkin’ to right now is Roman Reigns.

Jacob said to keep it 100, if Solo thinks he can’t beat him. Let’s line up Solo vs. Jacob tonight. Jacob said his all gas no brakes catchphrase to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Very cool seeing the San Francisco Anoa’i contingent all in the ring together. Throw JC Mateo in there and I got some nostalgia from seeing them all in Daly City at the All Pro Wrestling indie promotion. I’m a bit weary about retreading the path of the Bloodline again, but in Heyman we trust to do the writing to make this work I guess? We’ll see. What I do like is seeing Jacob Fatu take the reigns as the up-and-coming protagonist, as the guy does have the aura and crowd support to potentially get that role for one of the brands.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in on commentary. They sent the show to Cathy Kelley who interviewed Giulia and Kiana James about Giulia’s upcoming match. Kiana said they are mad about the lack of respect. She said it only lit a fire under them to defeat Tiffany Stratton. Giulia said she feels no pressure, only anger. Kiana said that Cathy was making them feel uncomfortable. Cathy told the cam she caught a stray and sent it back to the arena…

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance…[c]

Several bull riders from PBR were shown in the crowd. Tessitore also pointed out that Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa was made official…

Giulia and Kiana James made their entrance…

1. Giulia (w/Kiana James) vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s United States Championship. Tiffany used her agility to avoid Giulia before hitting her with a clothesline for a one count. Giulia got a two count after a Small Package. Both women traded rapid fire pin attempts. Giulia got a two count after a neckbreaker. Giulia worked on Tiffany with headbutts. Tiffany went for a PME early but got tripped into a Tree of Woe.

Giulia hit Tiffany with a dropkick. Giulia hit Tiffany with a reverse Tower of London at ringside heading into break.[c]

During the break, both women took each other out with stereo facebusters. Tiffany rallied with right hands and clotheslines. Tiffany hit Giulia with a backflip elbow and handstand into a Stunner for a two count. Both women made their way to the top rope. Giulia hit Tiffany with a Superplex for a two count. Tiffany escaped a Northern Lights Bomb. Kiana James tripped up Tiffany.

Tiffany grabbed Kiana. Giulia accidentally ran into Kiana. Tiffany hit Giulia with a Rolling Senton. Giulia reversed a PME into a modified Rings of Saturn. Giulia’s hold was broken, but she caught Tiffany with an Arriverderci. Tiffany reversed a Northern Lights Bomb into an Alabama Slam. Tiffany hit Giulia with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the victory.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Giulia via pinfall in 8:55 to become the new WWE Women’s North American Champion.

The replay showed Kiana James looking in disappointment while selling her jaw. Fireworks went off to celebrate the new champion…

John’s Thoughts: A fine enough match but it didn’t really get enough time to get into that next gear. The result is fine, but this is the 2nd title reign of Giulia’s where she sorta got nothin’ out of it (though I’d argue that Kiana James was actually the one who benefited the most out of it because people were able to see how extremely talented she is). For Giulia, a babyface run might be in order as it would allow her to get over via her in-ring while she continues to try to improve her English. Tiffany isn’t in the best place these days either, but maybe she can find a way to make things work with a title around her waist. Just like I say with Giulia, I say the opposite with Tiffany as she could use a fresh start as a heel; given that she has the ready-made valley girl persona down pat.

Highlights aired of the Danhausen segment from WrestleMania…

“Earlier this week” Danhausen went to Miz’s house and knocked on his door. When Miz opened it he was gone. Instead, he teleported in the house. Miz asked Danhausen how he found his house. He said he had star maps. Miz kicked Danhausen out. Miz went to his backyard, and Danhausen was in the pool. Miz tried to tackle Danhausen, but he sent himself in the pool when Danhausen dodged. A “to be continued” graphic aired…

Brie Bella and Paige were hyped for after the break…[c]

A WrestleMania headlines package aired…

Cathy Kelley interviewed Tiffany Stratton about her title win. TIffany talked about her being the runner up for months and months, but she’s finally the number 1 as US Champion. She said she’s going to show everyone the world runs on Tiffy Time…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige made their entrances to their separate themes. Brie hyped up the crowd. She said WrestleMania was special. She said even though she couldn’t compete with her sister, at least she could count on a person she can call a sister. She told Paige “Welcome Back” which sparked chants. Paige did her “I’m back” catchphrase.

She talked about how she lost her voice, but it was one hell of a week. Paige said she’s so proud to be with Brie and they walked out as Women’s Tag Team Champions. Paige said it was a tough road, but she’s so happy to be home. Paige said she was in the ring with the best women in the world, but she wants to remind everyone that Smackdown is Paige’s house. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their entrance.

Charlotte said it was good to see Paige back. Alexa said it was good too, even tough they pinned her. Alexa said they aren’t going to let one WrestleMania moment get in their way. Charlotte proposed a match between her and Alexa against the tag champs. The crowd did the “Yes” chant. Paige said she was down. Brie said she was also down and ready to go tonight. Charlotte did a “woo”. Paige asked for a referee, right now. Charles Robinson ran down the ramp for the match…[c]

2. Brie Bella and Paige vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.