NXT TV viewership for the show headed by the North American Title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 590,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 669,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 685,000 viewers. NXT finished 74th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished 37th in the same category.



