WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross in a five-way qualifying match for an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania

-“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Powell’s POV: The wording of the five-way as a qualifying match has me wondering if there will ultimately end up being more than one challenger for Gunther’s title at WrestleMania. Friday’s show will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).