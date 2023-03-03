3/3 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of the AEW Revolution go-home show with Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux, Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a four-way tag match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 82)

San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace

Aired live March 3, 2023 on TNT

Jim Ross welcomed everyone into the show as pyro shot off the stage. He was joined on commentary by Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho. Half the first match was in the ring, but then we got the entrance from the Blackpool Combat Club, which was cut off via Dark Order. The teams brawled on the outside before the bell rang.

1. Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a four-way tag match. Aussie Open and Top Flight began inside the ring after the bell rang and Top Flight had control. The Kingdom were watching from seats in the crowd. Reynolds tagged himself into the match via Darius, but Kyle Fletcher came back quick and Davis helped him out. Claudio then tagged himself in via Fletcher and hammered on Reynolds.

Silver tagged in and took Claudio down, beating the hell out of him. Claudio kneed Silver in the gut to cut him off and then threw Silver onto the apron. Silver fought back and essentially ran around the outside of the ring and took everyone out before going to the top rope and trying a cross-body onto Claudio, but Claudio caught him and hit a back-breaker for a two-count. Russia and Preston Vance were shown watching the match backstage. Reynolds and Claudio were the legal men and Claudio took Reynolds down and tagged in Yuta. The BCC kicked Reynolds, posed, and we got our first PIP [c].

Back from the break, Claudio was working a head-lock on Reynolds. Claudio tagged in Yuta and Yuta cut off Silver as fans booed. Reynolds double-stomped Yuta and wanted a tag, so Dante Martin tagged in as Fletcher and Mark Davis ran into the ring. Dante landed a wild splash onto the wrestlers outside. Fletcher, meanwhile, was getting the business from Top Flight. Aussie Open came back and hit a double super-kick onto Darius Martin. Aussie Open then landed their pendulum move for a two-count.

Davis and Fletcher clotheslined Claudio and tried to rile up the crowd. Davis accidentally clotheslined Fletcher. Darius and Dark Order squared off, but Dark Order got their quick offense in. It didn’t matter, though, because once they were done, Yuta ran in, threw everyone out and pinned Darius Martin for the win.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated Top Flight, John Silver and Alex Reynolds and Aussie Open via pinfall in 9:34.

After the match, BCC and Dark Order brawled everywhere until we got a video package profiling the Hangman Page/Jon Moxley feud.

McGuire’s Musings: A lot of action, which was expected. All things honest, I was kind of hoping for more from this match, so my smug tweet talking about how I thought this four-way would be better than the PPV four-way was sort of … probably not right. Either way, this was set up to further the Dark Order/BCC program all the while Hangman and Mox, the respective parties’ leaders (in one way or another) get some more heat for their Texas Death Match on Sunday because of it. Clever. Is it me, or whenever I see Darius Martin in a match that isn’t on YouTube anymore, I’m convinced he’s going to be the one who takes the pin? Got those vibes early here and they turned out to be correct. It’s sad because Top Flight appear to be spinning their wheels now in a different way from which we see people typically see spin their wheels in AEW. Maybe we reset after Revolution.

Easing back into action, we got a recap of the Jericho/Starks feud. Jungle Boy Jack Perry got a dark-room promo. Perry said there’s going to be a hole in the ground. Perry called his match with Christian Cage “The Final Burial” on Sunday. Back in the ring, Riho’s music hit and people seemed pumped.

2. Riho vs. Emi Sakura. The crowd chanted Riho’s name and Riho backed Sakura into the ropes, but backed away. Sakura took advantage of that and ultimately threw Riho across the ring via Riho’s hair. Riho leapt at Sakura, but Sakura caught her and slammed her. Riho came right back and hit a dropkick and a running knee for a two-count. Riho took down Sakura via a head-scissors and Sakura rolled to the outside and taunted Riho. Riho ran at Sakura and Sakura caught Riho to hit a back-breaker. From there, Sakura landed a cross-body onto Riho, who was sitting against the guardrail. From there, it was the second PIP [c].