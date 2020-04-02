AEW Dynamite viewership declines, maintains lead over NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 685,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 819,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 590,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 37th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 74th in the same category.



