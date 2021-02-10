MLW Fusion preview: Title vs. Title match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid in a title vs. title match.

-ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-“Injustice” Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver vs. Daivari and Simon Gotch.

-Calvin Tankman in action.

-Filthy Island Control Center with Alicia Atout.

Powell’s POV: MLW is also hyping appearances by Tom Lawlor and the Von Erichs. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.