WWE Smackdown poll results for the show headlined by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis

December 8, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 4 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 37 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. A finished a second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade, mostly for the segments involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens. WWE also did a terrific job of paying tribute to Pat Patterson. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

