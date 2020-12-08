WWE Smackdown poll results for the show headlined by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 4 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 37 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. A finished a second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade, mostly for the segments involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens. WWE also did a terrific job of paying tribute to Pat Patterson. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.