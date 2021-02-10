AEW Dynamite preview: Falls Count Anywhere tag match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.
-Kenta and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
-Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship.
-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. “The Acclaimed” Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.
-Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi.
-Pac vs. Ryan Nemeth.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa in the first AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament match.
-Tony Schiavone interviews Sting.
-“Hangman” Adam Page promo.
Powell’s POV: Tonight’s episode was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.
Be the first to comment