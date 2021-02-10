AEW Dynamite preview: Falls Count Anywhere tag match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenta and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. “The Acclaimed” Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

-Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi.

-Pac vs. Ryan Nemeth.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa in the first AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament match.

-Tony Schiavone interviews Sting.

-“Hangman” Adam Page promo.

Powell's POV: Tonight's episode was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.