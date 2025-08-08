WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Sable, Scott D’Amore, Shayna Baszler, Joe Gacy, Zack Gibson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre. The show includes the show’s fallout from SummerSlam with appearances by new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Montreal, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Roanoke, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rena Lesnar, who worked as Sable in WWE, is 58.

-Former TNA executive vice president Scott D’Amore is 51.

-Shayna Baszler is 45.

-Joe Gacy (Joseph Ruby) is 38.

-Zack Gibson (Jack Rea) of The Grizzled Young Vets tag team is 35. He also went by Rip Fowler in NXT.