What's happening...

Jonathan Gresham reveals he suffered a pair of strokes

August 8, 2025

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jonathan Gresham took to social media to announce that he suffered two strokes.

Powell’s POV: This is a horrifying story. Here’s wishing the very best to Jonathan and his wife, Jordynne Grace, as this has surely been a frightening time for them both.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.