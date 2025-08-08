Jonathan Gresham reveals he suffered a pair of strokes

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jonathan Gresham took to social media to announce that he suffered two strokes.

Two days ago, I woke up and couldn’t walk or move the left side of my body. I couldn’t see and could barely talk. It took me 30 minutes to dial 911, but I finally did. I woke up in the hospital, couldn’t remember what had happened. They told me they had done an MRI and I had two… pic.twitter.com/q9tktPAlvB — (@TheJonGresham) August 7, 2025

Powell’s POV: This is a horrifying story. Here’s wishing the very best to Jonathan and his wife, Jordynne Grace, as this has surely been a frightening time for them both.