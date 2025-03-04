What's happening...

Cora Jade update after her match was stopped on NXT TV

March 4, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cora Jade was injured during a match against Jordynne Grace on Tuesday’s NXT television show. The match was called off due to an apparent head injury, and Jade walked to the back with a trainer.

Powell’s POV: The fear was that Jade, who had ACL surgery in January 2024, suffered another knee injury. Although head injuries are certainly concerning, it’s good to know that she did not damage her surgically repaired knee. Here’s wishing her the best with what is hopefully just a minor setback. Jade is scheduled to face Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship on the March 14 TNA Sacrifice event.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.