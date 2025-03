CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT television show: Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Title, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria, Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace vs. Cora Jade, and more (37:11)…

