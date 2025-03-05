AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve premiere, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Jordynne Grace, Martin Casaus, Paul Bearer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Sacramento, California at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. The show features the final push for Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Sacramento. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The WWE Evolve show premieres tonight at 7CT/8ET on Tubi in the United States and via YouTube internationally. The broadcast team will be Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 34 percent of our voters. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 20 percent. I gave Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Martin Casaus, who worked as Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground, is 40.

-Jordynne Grace (Patricia Gresham) is 29.

-Paul Bearer (William Moody) died of a heart attack at age 58 on March 5, 2013.