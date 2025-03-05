NXT TV preview: The Roadblock lineup for The Theater at MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match

-Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page in a New York City street fight

-Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

-LFG coaches Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley appear

Powell’s POV: This looks like a strong show on paper. The NXT Roadblock themed show will be live from New York, New York at The Theater at MSG. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).