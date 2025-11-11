NXT TV with a Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship, last week’s NXT grade, Van Hammer, Session Moth Martina, Lio Rush

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review. I gave it a C- grade.

