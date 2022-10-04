NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Linda McMahon, Mike Adamle, Bobby Fulton, Abyss, Emi Sakura, Naruki Doi, Heavy Metal, Jay Strongbow

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner in a qualifying match for the ladder match to for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.
-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-Linda McMahon is 74.
-Former WWE broadcaster Mike Adamle is 73.
-Bobby Fulton (James Hines) is 62.
-Heavy Metal (Erick Ruiz) is 52.
-Chris “Abyss” Parks is 49.
-Emi Sakura (Emi Motokawa) is 46.
-Naruki Doi is 42.
-The late Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) was born on October 4, 1928. He died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.
