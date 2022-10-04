What's happening...

NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Linda McMahon, Mike Adamle, Bobby Fulton, Abyss, Emi Sakura, Naruki Doi, Heavy Metal, Jay Strongbow

October 4, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner in a qualifying match for the ladder match to for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Linda McMahon is 74.

-Former WWE broadcaster Mike Adamle is 73.

-Bobby Fulton (James Hines) is 62.

-Heavy Metal (Erick Ruiz) is 52.

-Chris “Abyss” Parks is 49.

-Emi Sakura (Emi Motokawa) is 46.

-Naruki Doi is 42.

-The late Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) was born on October 4, 1928. He died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.