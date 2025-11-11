WWE Raw preview: John Cena’s final appearance at MSG, The Last Time Is Now Tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Intercontinental Champion John Cena’s final appearance as a wrestler at MSG

-Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match

-Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery opponent in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” opening round match

Powell’s POV: The winner of the 16-man tournament will face Cena in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event from Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena. Rusev and Sheamus won their opening round matches on last night’s Raw. The Miz vs. LA Knight, and Jey Uso vs. a mystery opponent have been announced as tournament matches for Friday’s Smackdown.

Monday's Raw will be live from New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden.