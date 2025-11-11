NXT TV preview: Halloween Havoc main event rematch headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship

-NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley appears

-El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy for the WWE Speed Championship

-Fallon Henley vs. Skylar Raye in opening round tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship

-Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights

Powell’s POV: The winner of Henley vs. Raye will face Zaria in a match for the vacant championship. NXT will follow this show with a pair of Gold Rush-themed episodes (one live and one taped show in New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden) with championship matches from NXT, TNA, Evolve, and AAA. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).