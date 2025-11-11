What's happening...

WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: First matches announced for the Thanksgiving weekend event

November 11, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 29, in San Diego, California, at Petco Park.

-CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and two TBA vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and two TBA in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and one TBA vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and one TBA in a WarGames match

-Intercontinental Champion John Cena wrestles the penultimate match of his career

Powell’s POV: The WarGames matches were announced during Monday’s Raw. My live review of Survivor Series will be available as the show streams at 6CT/7ET on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.