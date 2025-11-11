WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: First matches announced for the Thanksgiving weekend event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 29, in San Diego, California, at Petco Park.

-CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and two TBA vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and two TBA in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and one TBA vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and one TBA in a WarGames match

-Intercontinental Champion John Cena wrestles the penultimate match of his career

Powell’s POV: The WarGames matches were announced during Monday’s Raw. My live review of Survivor Series will be available as the show streams at 6CT/7ET on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).