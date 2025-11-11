Massachusetts gave John Cena his own day

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Move over Rusev Day. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey named November 10 as John Cena Day. The TD Garden social media pages released a photo of Cena being presented with a certificate acknowledging the honor while he backstage at Monday’s Raw (see below).

Powell’s POV: Cena worked his final match in his home state on Monday when he defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship. Cena has three dates remaining with WWE. He’ll be at Monday’s Raw at Madison Square Garden, the Survivor Series premium live event on November 29 in San Diego, and his retirement match on December 13 in Washington, D.C. For the record, the state of Minnesota offered me my own day in recognition of my countless beer league softball heroics, but I turned it down because I was insulted that I wasn’t offered a full week.

It’s officially John Cena Day in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts! Huge thanks to @MassGovernor for the special recognition. pic.twitter.com/Zf9bigC43A — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 11, 2025

