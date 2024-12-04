WWE Speed – Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre in the opening round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament? Will it be @Katana_WWE or @wwe_alba in the Quarterfinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QhpMMqC5rh
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2024
Powell’s POV: Chance won the match to advance to the semifinals and will face the winner of next week’s Michin vs. Ivy Nile match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.
