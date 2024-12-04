First WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025 date and location

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that the next Saturday Night’s Main Event special will be held on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center.

December 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the next Saturday Night’s Main Event primetime special will air live on Saturday, January 25 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be held at Frost Bank Center – home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs – in San Antonio, Texas.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 13 at 11am ET/10am CT via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets will begin Wednesday, December 11 at 11am ET/10am CT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/saturday- nights-main-event-san-antonio- presale-registration.

Saturday Night‘s Main Event Priority Passes are now available from On Location giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp. com/mainevent.

This marks the second quarterly primetime special to air on NBC and Peacock as part of WWE’s new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal which officially kicked off in September with the premiere of SmackDown on USA Network. The first Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place December 14 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y.

Peacock is the live streaming home of WWE in the U.S. with upcoming premium live events such as Deadline and Royal Rumble, in addition to WWE shows like Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and WWE Evil.

Powell’s POV: WWE is running four Saturday Night’s Main Event specials per year on NBC. For my fellow NFL fans, this show will run on the eve of the NFC and AFC Conference Championship games. In other words, there are no NFL playoff conflicts.