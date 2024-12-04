WWE Smackdown rating: The Black Friday Survivor Series go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.341 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.578 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.46 rating. One year earlier, the December 1, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.044 million viewers and a 0.59 rating.