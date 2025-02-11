WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The latest card for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, March 1 in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. two wrestlers TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

-Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. two wrestlers TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a world title shot at WrestleMania 41

Powell’s POV: The remaining Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are Chelsea Green vs. Naomi, and Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat qualifier on Friday’s Smackdown, as well as Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, and Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez on Monday’s Raw.

Join me for my live review beginning with pre-show notables or as the main show streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET.