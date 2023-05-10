What's happening...

05/10 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Pruett and Powell on AEW’s rumored deal with WBD, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament, signs of Vince McMahon’s influence, Eddie Kingston surgery, AEW Dynamite preview, a look ahead to the busy Memorial Day weekend, the NXT Women’s Title tournament

May 10, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Will Pruett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: AEW’s rumored deal with WBD, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament, signs of Vince McMahon’s influence, Eddie Kingston surgery, AEW Dynamite preview, a look ahead to the busy Memorial Day weekend, the NXT Women’s Title tournament, and more (109:46)…

Click here for the May 10 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

