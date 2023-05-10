AEW’s TV deal reportedly to be announced at WBD upfront presentation

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have reportedly come to terms on a new television deal. Dave Meltzer reports that the company’s new television deal will be announced at the WBD upfront presentation on Wednesday, May 17 in New York. Read more at F4Wonline.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s widely assumed that the AEW Collision show will be announced for Saturday nights on TNT as part of the new agreement. The big question now is whether AEW pay-per-view events will move to the Max streaming service. Will Pruett and I discussed the expected deal during the Dot Net Weekly Audio show that went up a short time ago for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).