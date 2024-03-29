AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher
-Mariah May vs. Nikita
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rose
-AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Matt Menard in an eliminator match
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron. The show will air on Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
