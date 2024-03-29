AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher

-Mariah May vs. Nikita

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rose

-AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Matt Menard in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron. The show will air on Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.