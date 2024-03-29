ROH on HonorClub results (3/28): Robinson’s review of Kyle Fletcher vs. Blake Christian for the ROH TV Title, Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante, Evil Uno vs. JD Drake, Nick Comoroto vs. Dalton Castle

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 57)

Taped March 27, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron

Streamed March 28, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of tonight’s matches…

1. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Nikita in a Proving Ground match. Nikita came out hot with a few clotheslines and a sling blade clothesline. Nikita hit a bulldog that dumped Athena on her head and a facebuster but only got a one count. Nikita hit a big elbow and locked in a tarantula hold in the ropes. Athena hit a big diving forearm after Nikita had to let go of the hold and fell to ringside to slap hands with fans. Athena ran Nikita into the barricades and told the fans that “it’s my show”. Back in the ring, Athena hit a double under hook airplane spin and then a front facelock slam. Athena then locked in a neck vice of some sort and got the tap out.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Nikita by submission in a Proving Ground match.

After the match, Athena dropped Nikita with a dropkick and started the beatdown. Athena hung Nikita in the tree of woe and kicked her in the back. Athena put the belt over Nikita’s face but before she could do anything Shida ran out and made the save as Athena retreated to ringside. Shida put the championship belt on the ground as a challenge…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nikita got a little flurry at the beginning but this was just about the showdown at the end between Athena and Shida.

Backstage, Renee Paquette asked Lee Johnson why he asked for some interview time. Johnson said he’s not here to take part, but to take over and take titles. Johnson said he’s going to be watching the ROH TV Title match tonight and that he’s calling his shot and wants next at Supercard of Honor.

2. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/ Maria) vs. Kaz Jordan and Victor Castella. Garrison hit a shoulder block and then stuffed a dropkick from Jordan and threw him into the corner to tag out. Carter hit a corner splash on Castella and then hit a spinebuster. Karter and Garrison hit a flurry of offense on Castella and then a TKO and Big Boot combo to get the pinfall.

Griff Garrison and Cole Karter defeated Kaz Jordan and Victor Castella by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: SQUASH MATCH. There was some miscommunication at the end and poor Castella had to be hit with a couple of extra moves to get him where he needed to be. Not sure who that was on, but it wasn’t the worst thing to happen and everyone seemed to keep on going through it which is always nice to see.

3. Nick Comoroto vs. Dalton Castle. Comoroto came out sans beard and with shortened hair, looking a little sad. Castle made his entrance with a deranged look on his face with generic Boys.

Comoroto pushed Castle into the corner and flexed his pecs and Castle responded with some hip thrusts. Castle picked the ankle and tried to mount for some punches. Comoroto came back with some shoulder thrusts into the corner. Castle tried to throw Comoroto out of the ring, but he skinned the cat and even blocked a Castle suplex attempt. Castle ran right into a big clothesline. Castle eventually got a hold of Comroto and hit a big German suplex. Castle hit Bangarang and got the pinfall.

Dalton Castle defeated Nick Comoroto by pinfall.

After the match Taya Valkyrie’s music hit and she came out on stage. Valkyrie decried the fact that Castle called her irresponsible. Valkyrie said she was glad they lost The Boys because they were bad boys. From behind, Johnny TV started the beatdown on Castle and said that Castle set a bad example for The Boys and then they made out on top of Castle…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This match was a set up for the aftermath. I know not everyone feels that TV and Castle could be big players, but I certainly think they deserve better than this feud.

A video package aired with Mark Briscoe at his farm recounting the Briscoes’ success and his needing to start over solo. It was interspersed with some old shots of Jay Briscoe talking Mark up. Mark said that he’s going to show Eddie that he’s ready to be the top dog. Mark told Eddie it’s time to Man Up…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Now, I don’t really care too much about this match, but that video package may have done otherwise for me here. Was a very good video package that gave me some chills.

4. Brandon Cutler and Colt Cabana vs. Rex Lawless and Bryce Donovan. Lawless stuffed a shoulder tackle attempt and flexed his pecs. Cutler tried to chop Lawless to no avail and tagged out. Cabana tried a test of strength with Lawless but that went badly. Sadly Lawless fell victim to some weird misdirection spots and got dropped. Donovan came in and got hit with a trip and elbow drop. Lawless and Donovan made a comeback with some tandem offense that got Donovan a two count.

Lawless and Donovan worked over Cutler in their corner but Cutler made it out and got the hot tag where Cabana made them run into each other, hit a corner splash and the bionic elbow on both of them. Cutler took off his jacket to show his abs and they hit an assisted airplane spin on Lawless. They knocked Lawless to the floor and hit some tandem offense and a pump-handle elbow drop combo on Donovan to get the pinfall.

Brandon Cutler and Colt Cabana defeated Rex Lawless and Bryce Donovan by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Comedy squash match. This team is as unnecessary as the Castle/TV feud. It’s crazy that this match got to be in front of a full crowd but other matches from this taping were in front of the empty darkened arena.

We got a commercial for All In.

5. Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. “KPK” Abu, Ahmed and Arun. There was no televised entrance for KPK. Andretti used some wrist work to work over Abu for a bit before Darius came in and hit an arm drag and then Dante hit a leapfrog on the arm. Andretti came in and hit a springboard dropkick which got a two count. Darius hit an atomic drop and Dante hit a clothesline and got a two count on Abu. Ahmed hit a kick to the back and shifted the momentum and Abu got a one count and mounted Dante for some punches.

KPK hit some quick tags and did some corner work. KPK tried a double team move, but Dante made them hit each other and then walked over two of them to hit the hot tag. Darius entered the match and hit some clotheslines and a tornado DDT combo for a broken up nearfall. Andretti and Darius hit a German suplex dropkick combo. Two KPK members fell outside and Andretti and Darius dove onto them. Top Flight all hit tandem moves on one of KPK and it ended with a springboard moonsault from Andretti to get the pinfall…

Action Andretti and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated “KPK” Abu, Ahmed and Arun by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another Squash Match!!!!

A recap video recapped the ROH Women’s TV Championship tournament matches from last week…

6. Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan. Diamante hit an early shoulder block and got a one count. Diamante grabbed a chin lock but Hogan powered out and locked in a hammerlock with a bridge but let go quickly. Diamante went right to an arm bar but Hogan powered out and Diamante grabbed the ropes for a break. Hogan grabbed an arm wringer but Dianamte got out with a big right hand. Diamante ran right into a big boot and Hogan got a two count off it. Hogan hit a drop down trip and her pop up leg drop for a two count. Hogan threw Diamante hard into the buckle and charged in only to be drop toe hold tripped into the buckle and stomped.

Diamante hit a dropkick in the corner and got a two count. Diamante locked in a neck stretch and Hogan powered out. Diamante put Hogan on the top turnbuckle but Hogan fought her down and hit a dropkick from the middle rope for a double down. Hogan hit some running double ax handles and then a hip attack and dropkick in the corner for a two count when Hogan’s legs were outside the ropes. Diamante raked the eyes behind the ref’s back and a chop block. Hogan hit a superkick and her rolling fisherman’s buster for the pinfall victory.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A good women’s match that was sadly in front of a dead crowd.

7. JD Drake vs. Evil Uno. Uno got a hometown name chant as the bell rang. The men traded some crowd taunts so that Uno could get some more cheers. The men shoved each other for a bit and then traded hip swivels. Drake stuffed a shoulder block and hit another hip swivel. Uno stomped on his toe and then they traded stuffing shoulder blocks for a bit and then Uno hit a flying head scissors that sent Drake to the floor. Uno followed him out and chopped Drake as he slapped hands with the fans. Drake turned it around and broke the count and then they traded chops until Uno did a fake out and punch to the face. Uno missed a chop and chopped the post and then ran into the Drake ricochet forearm.

Back in the ring, Drake raked the eyes of Uno and hit a scoop slam. Drake hit an outside in senton roll and taunted the Dark Order hand sign. Drake hit a knee lift and a shining wizard for a two count. Uno fired up as he withstood some Drake chops and punches. Uno hit a few chops and then got punched in the face and rolled to ringside. Drake missed a chop and chopped the post and turned right around into an Uno somersault splash off the apron. Back in the ring, Uno hit a running clothesline and then the ten punches in the corner. Uno hit a big boot and a DDT for a two count.

Uno stomped on the hand of Drake and hit a dropkick. Drake threw a few chops and Uno swiveled his hip and then used his vest to hit some hockey punches. Drake hit a single leg dropkick and got a two count. Drake missed a middle rope splash and Uno hit a running big boot. Uno went to the top and missed a senton. Drake hit a cannonball in the corner and went up top. Drake missed a moonsault and Uno rolled him up for the pinfall.

Evil Uno defeated JD Drake by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a fan service hometown match that could have been a dark match. There wasn’t anything special about it, but both men looked good here.

There was a rundown of the matches for Supercard of Honor, including a Joshi six-woman tag that just got announced…

Backstage Hikaru Shida ran down her accomplishments, and said she’s excited to beat up the “forever champ” and told fans to get ready for a new era…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Shida spoke really well in English, I’d like to hear her talk more often.

8. Kyle Fletcher vs. Blake Christian for the ROH Television Championship. Fletcher kicked away the code of honor. Fletcher dumped Christian with a waist lock slam and then put him down with a shoulder block. Christian hit a dropkick that only made Fletcher stumble into the ropes. Christian hit a wheelbarrow stomp and splash and got a two count. Fletcher stuffed an Irish whip and dumped Christian to ringside. Fletcher tried a dive but Christian slid inside and Christian hit a Fosbury Flop dive, but landed on his feet and hit a reverse DDT elbow move.

Back in the ring, Fletcher hit a spinning slam for a two count. Fletcher hit a chop that echoed through the arena and he paused to look for the echo. The fans chanted “one more time.” Fletcher wound up but Christian slid out and hit rapid fire chops in the corner. Fletcher cut him off with a back elbow. Christian did a handstand in the corner and hit a DDT when Fletcher ran in. Christian hit a reverse DDT backbreaker and a spear on the apron. Christian hit a running suicide dive and went to the top.

Christian hit an elbow off the top and got a tow count. The crowd chanted for Christian as he went back up top, but Fletcher knocked him down and hit a boot in the corner. Fletcher hit a brainbuster for a two count. Christian hung Fletcher on the top rope and hit a frog splash onto him. Back in the ring, Christian tried a pop up move but Fletcher rolled him up and then hit his piledriver for the pinfall.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Blake Christian by pinfall to retain the ROH Television Title.

After the match, Lee Johnson came out on stage and made the belt motion on his waist. Fletcher held up his title in response…