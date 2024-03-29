WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jade Cargill’s first appearance since joining the Smackdown roster

-Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for a spot in the WrestleMania XL ladder match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

-Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo for a spot in the WrestleMania XL ladder match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

-Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai

Powell’s POV: Cargill announced in a video on last week’s show that she opted to “take her talents to Smackdown.” Smackdown will be live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).