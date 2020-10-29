NXT TV preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream

-Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon

