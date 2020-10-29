AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-John Moxley and Eddie Kingston meet face to face ahead of their AEW World Title match at Full Gear

-Ortiz and Sammy Guevara vs. MJF and Wardlow

-Miro vs. Trent

-Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

-Cody, Billy, and Austin Gunn vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and “10” Preston Vance in a six-man tag match

-Chris Jericho on commentary

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on Wednesday. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...