Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight, Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Championship, FTR vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in a non-title match, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight: Best Friends put aside the cutesy aspects of their act and had a great brawl with Santana and Ortiz. This was violent and really well worked. It was a bit strange that the babyfaces needed Orange Cassidy to interfere in order to get the win when no one interfered for the heels first. Even so, this was excellent for its style and the rightful main event.

FTR vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a non-title match: This was the best FTR match in AEW to date. Jungle Boy did a great job of selling for them during the isolation phase, and FTR returned the favor by giving up a slew of near falls to their challengers before cheating to get the win. The angle that preceded the match with the Young Bucks superkicking the referee and then dropping off a stack of fine money cash to Tony Khan was another good development with the Grumpy Bucks.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Frankie Kazarian: A very good singles match. Kazarian spends most of his time working tag matches and he’s very good at it, but this was a reminder of just how good he is as a singles wrestler. Kenny Omega sitting in on commentary and leaving right after the finish gave Page a reason to make his great sad face.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party: Jericho and Hager actually had a better tag match with Private Party than FTR did. FTR dominated the bulk of their match, whereas this match was laid out in a way that let the babyface team work in some flashy spots in small doses so that they meant more. The post match angle with Marq Quen getting the better of Jericho left me hopeful for a television singles match between the two.

Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Championship: This was the first time that a Thunder Rosa match didn’t steal an AEW show. But that says more about the quality of this episode than it does the quality of this match. Rosa going over was logical, and the post match angle with Hikaru Shida saving her from a double team attack set up next week’s tag match. One can only assume that Shida eyeing up the NWA Women’s Championship means that they are working toward a rematch with Rosa’s title on the line.

Jon Moxley and Lance Archer: The segment that set up next week’s six-man tag match was really good. Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks are good opponents for the babyfaces, and I like the way they explained that Archer promised to give Cage the first title shot in exchange for teaming with him. It was a pleasant surprise to see Will Hobbs help Moxley and join his team. Moxley looking into the camera and calling for Darby Allin to be his third man was cool. The segment worked on multiple levels in that it set up next week’s six-man tag match while also building toward the Moxley vs. Archer match on October 14.

MJF vs. Shawn Dean: MJF got the dominant win that he needed coming off his loss to Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view. In fact, he cut the post match promo that I expected to hear from him last week when it came to complaining about Moxley cheating to beat him. MJF teasing interesting in being in a faction was an interesting development. Will he end up being part of the rumored Four Horsemen style faction with FTR and a fourth man? I see Wardlow as the muscle at this point, so I would be surprised if he ended up being labeled the fourth man.

AEW Dynamite Misses

None: This was the most consistently strong episode of Dynamite to date. The matches delivered, most of the promos were strong, the angles worked, and the broadcast team did their usual good work. Well done.



