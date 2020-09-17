Matt Riddle filing a civil suit against sexual assault accuser

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Daniel Rose, the attorney for Matt Riddle, released the following statement on Thursday.

On July 14, 2020, our client Matthew Riddle only sought a cyberstalking injunction against Samantha Tavel. The Court set it for hearing as they found probable cause for the matter to be heard. It was represented to our client and our firm that Ms. Tavel had moved on with her life and our client would no longer need to continue with the cyberstalking injunction.

Our client then dismissed the cyberstalking injunction (without prejudice) which left all of his legal remedies open and allowed for closure. Today, our client elected to file a civil suit against Ms. Tavel for her continued false and defamatory statements that our client sexually assaulted her. No further statements will be made on social media on this matter at this time.”

Powell’s POV: Tavel works in pro wrestling as Candy Cartwright. She accused Riddle of asking her to engage in sex in a van while three other passengers were sleeping in May 2018. She claims that when she declined, he grabbed her by the neck and asked what if he forced her. She claims that she performed oral sex instead to avoid having intercourse with him. Riddle has acknowledged that he and Tavel had an affair, but he has denied her sexual assault claim.