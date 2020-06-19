Jack Gallagher released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) on Friday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Gallagher was accused of misconduct by multiple women as part of the the #speakingout movement. Read one of the allegations here. While WWE did not specify the reason for his release, he is the first wrestler to be released since the #speakingout movement started on Thursday. At this point, I would be surprised if he is the last.