Jack Gallagher released by WWE

June 19, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) on Friday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Gallagher was accused of misconduct by multiple women as part of the the #speakingout movement. Read one of the allegations here. While WWE did not specify the reason for his release, he is the first wrestler to be released since the #speakingout movement started on Thursday. At this point, I would be surprised if he is the last.


