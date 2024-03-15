AEW’s Darby Allin out with a broken foot, unable to climb Mount Everest

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Darby Allin suffered three broken bones in his left foot during Wednesday’s Dynamite match with Jay White. TMZ reports that Allin suffered the injury less than two minutes into the 12-minute match when he attempted a front flip off the top rope onto White at ringside. Read more at TMZ.com. [Thanks to Dot Net reader Darren P]

Powell’s POV: Allin was scheduled to leave for his Mount Everest climb later this month. Obviously, the injury will derail those plans at least temporarily while also keeping him out of the ring. Online outlets indicate that Mount Everest climbing season is during the spring months, meaning Allin will have to wait until next year. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.