WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (3/15): Barnett’s review of The Rock and Rey Mysterio’s appearances, Bayley vs. Dakota Kai, Pretty Deadly vs. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne in a WMXL ladder match qualifier

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,282)

Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum

Aired live March 15, 2024 on Fox

A video recap of last week’s main event segment between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins started the show. The camera panned around the arena and Corey Graves welcomed the TV audience to Memphis. The Rock’s music played and he headed to the ring to start the show. The Music shifted partway through to a remix of his Hollywood heel theme from ages ago. Corey Graves plugged The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for Night 1, and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns on Night 2.

After posing and taking a lap around the ring, Roman sat down at a table in the ring with some Champagne and some sheet music on a stand. It appeared to be another Rock concert segment. The Memphis crowd cheered loudly for The Rock. He said he normally torches every city that he’s in, but tonight it’s different, because this city is different. The Rock continued and said years ago he got his start in Memphis. He referenced being on TV on Channel 5, and going to the Flea Market every Monday, and his name back then was Flex Kavana and he had no idea what he was thinking.

He did his “Finally” bit, and closed with home. He said they would have some fun tonight and referenced Memphis being the home of the blues and Elvis Presley. He introduced musicians Yella P and a guitarist Max from the grammy nominated group War and Treaty. He sang a song that referenced beating Cody and Seth with his fanny pack, and then said Cody was too weird and that Dusty admitted drugs and cheap condoms were a bad combination, intimating Cody was a mistake.

The Rock addressed Seth Rollins and said his wife was more popular than him, and that he was more embarrassing than Ja Morant when he was waving a gun. He then criticized the “Cody Crybabies” saying that they pay for sex, and they can all kiss the ass of the final boss. Fun time was now over, as The Rock addressed Cody Rhodes slapping him in the face. He pulled up the footage, and then brought up more footage of Cody crying on Raw during his interview segment. The Rock then mocked him and said he wasn’t going to give the title to anyone and said he wasn’t interested in talking to Cody right now.

He then addressed “Mama Rhodes” and said Cody took something from him, and he’s going to make Cody pay and he would make his entire family pay. First they would beat Cody and Seth Rollins on Night 1, and on Night 2 Roman would retain, and the belt he would get is The Rock’s belt when he beat Cody bloody with it. He said he would tear his skin and flesh, and whip him like a dog, and once his blood is on the belt he would hand it to her. He said she would be crying just like her son, and he would whisper in her ear “What can I say except you’re welcome” echoing his line from Moana.

He then quietly said “If you smell what the Final Boss is cooking” into the mic before leaving.

Legado Del Fantasma was shown backstage. Angel and Humberto will be in action next…[c]

My Take: A strong promo from The Rock. He had his fun with the crowd and then shifted into business mode to sell the PPV. The crowd stayed with him the entire time and despite the early light hearted stuff they were booing heavily when he talked about ensuring Roman Reigns would retain his title.

This was a Wrestlemania 40 Tag Team Title Qualifying match. Angel and Humberto made their entrance with Elektra Lopez. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were already in the ring with Zelina Vega.

1. LWO (Wilde and Del Toro) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Humberto) in a WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifier: Angel and Humberto landed a quick double team move early for a two count on Del Toro. Wilde managed to tag in and after some rapid fire offense the LWO landed stereo suicide dives on the floor. Back in the ring, Del Toro managed to land a springboard moonsault on Humberto and cover for a near fall…[c]

Humberto was in control as the show returned and tagged in Angel, who sprinted across the ring to send Wilde off the apron. Both Angel and Humberto then delivered a double team press slam from the top rope on Del Toro, but Wilde managed to break up the cover. Del Toro managed to land a standing spanish fly on Humberto, and both men made tags. Wilde managed to tag in and deliver a double dropkick to both Angel and Humberto. He then landed a tornado DDT to Angel and covered, but Humberto broke up the fall.

Del Toro entered and landed a dropkick to send Humberto to the floor. Angel then took out Wilde with a superkick. They then landed a double team pop up soccer kick for the win.

Angel and Humberto defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro at 9:31

After the match, LDF celebrated in the ring. “Earlier today” Damage Ctrl made their entrance backstage. Bayley was then shown making her arrival as well..[c]

My Take: Wilde and Del Toro have been more relevant in NXT lately than they have on Smackdown. No surprise to see them take the loss here.

Kayla Braxton brought out LA Knight for a live interview near the stage. She asked him if he had any luck on his search for the phenomenal one. He grabbed the microphone and said he just needed to cook for a minute. Kayla walked to the back. Knight brought up Styles saying LA Knight needed to be humbled. He said he was talking his language, and told him to come out right now and humble LA Knight. Knight said they had another week where AJ Styles can’t show up. He said he wasn’t tall enough for this ride, and called him Napoleon Styles.

Knight then said Styles can fly halfway across the world, but he can drive his ass to Memphis for Smackdown. He said he would find him where he can’t help but show up, and then challenged him to a match at WrestleMania. He then recalled Styles saying that he walks around like he owns the place. Knight responded to that by saying he may not own the place, but at WrestleMania he would own his ass. Styles then ran out onto the stage and hit Knight in the back with a chair. Styles then placed the chair over Knight and sat in it before accepting the challenge.

Wade Barrett called back to footage from last week of Logan Paul unveiling his ring sponsorship, and then KSI taking an RKO. Backstage, Logan Paul approached Nick Aldis and asked what Randy Orton’s punishment was for last week. Aldis asked him what he wanted, and Paul said he wanted Orton to issue an apology. Aldis told him he should ask for that apology in person, and Paul replied that it was his job to make it happen, but he can’t count on him to do his job since he can’t even find him an opponent for WrestleMania.

In the arena, Grayson Waller made his ring entrance. He will face Randy Orton next…[c]

My Take: Fairly basic build for Knight vs. Styles. Hopefully we get more from Styles between now and Mania as he needs a bit more characterization.