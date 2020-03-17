Steve Austin apologizes to Byron Saxton and says he’ll have X-Rays today

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Steve Austin issued a social media apology to Byron Saxton after kicking him below the belt during Monday’s Raw. “My sincere apologies to Byron Saxton for kicking him dead square in the balls,” Austin wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for X-Rays tomorrow.”

Powell’s POV: How could you know that was Iron Balls McGinty? It appeared as though Austin actually kicked Saxton below the belt twice as a prelude to both Stunners.

My sincere apologies to @ByronSaxton for kicking him dead square in the balls. I don’t know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for

X-Rays tomorrow. Byron, Ice em down for 20 minutes every other hour. That’s what Vince did. All the best. #316day — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 17, 2020



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

