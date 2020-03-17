What's happening...

Steve Austin apologizes to Byron Saxton and says he’ll have X-Rays today

March 17, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Steve Austin issued a social media apology to Byron Saxton after kicking him below the belt during Monday’s Raw. “My sincere apologies to Byron Saxton for kicking him dead square in the balls,” Austin wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for X-Rays tomorrow.”

Powell’s POV: How could you know that was Iron Balls McGinty? It appeared as though Austin actually kicked Saxton below the belt twice as a prelude to both Stunners.


