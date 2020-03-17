Impact Wrestling TV preview: Two matches listed for tonight’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. Fallah Bahh and TJP for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Jake Crist vs. Daga.

-Ken Shamrock makes a career announcement.

-Chris Bey (re-)debuts.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

