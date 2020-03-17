CM Punk joked about Roman Reigns after WrestleMania was moved to the WWE Performance Center

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk addressed WrestleMania 36 being moved to the WWE Performance Center in a comical tweet. “Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee,” Punk wrote.

Powell’s POV: Many pro wrestling fans have told a variation of that joke since WrestleMania was moved to the WWE Performance Center where fans will not be allowed to attend. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see if Punk intended to tell that joke on television, as FS1’s WWE Backstage is on temporary hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

