WrestleMania 36 lineup: The updated card for the WWE Performance Center pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will be held Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

-Undertaker vs. AJ Styles.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially added Rollins vs. Owens to the lineup. Edge issued the last man standing match challenge on Monday’s Raw, so it’s not officially on the lineup, but it seems like it’s only a matter of time. There’s no indication as to whether WWE will move forward with its Andre the Giant men’s and WrestleMania women’s battle royals. The biggest development is actually the Monday announcement that the show has officially been moved to the WWE Performance Center and there will not be fans allowed in the building. WWE has yet to address the status of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT Takeover. If those events move forward, obviously they would need to be held in venues without fans due to the coronavirus outbreak. WrestleMania will be available on WWE Network and pay-per-view.



