9/14 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a cage match, Asuka vs. Mickie James for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Street Profits vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a champions vs. champions match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,425)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired September 14, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired… Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and Dolph Ziggler were on commentary. Cole simply stated that Vic Joseph and Samoa Joe were “absent this week.” The trio hyped the previously advertised matches…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance in regular clothing. A video package recapped McIntyre hitting Randy Orton with three Claymore Kicks on last week’s show. Cole said it’s a big if, but if Orton is ready, he will challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Clash of Champions event.

McIntyre stood in the ring and said Orton broke his jaw, but he’s back. McIntyre said he considers himself lucky that it was just a fractured jaw given Orton’s intentions. McIntyre said Orton should feel lucky that his head is still attached given that he took three Claymore Kicks. McIntyre said WWE’s medical team suggested he take time off, but he would have to forfeit the WWE Championship, so he told them no. He said one bad shot to the jaw would lead to his jaw being wired shut.

McIntyre proposed that he and Orton have an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions. McIntyre pointed to a graphic of wrestlers in hospital gowns who are victims of the Claymore Kick. Ugh. WWE producer Adam Pearce walked out and said that the extent of Orton’s injuries are unknown. Pearce said it’s unknown whether Orton will be able to appear at the pay-per-view. Pearce announced that if Keith Lee beats McIntyre on Raw, he will challenge for the WWE Championship at the pay-per-view.

Keith Lee made his entrance and joined McIntyre in the ring. McIntyre and Lee shook hands. McIntyre went to leave, but Lee held onto his hand. There was a bad audio gasp sound inserted. McIntyre returned the favor heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: WWE’s recent obsession with using ambulances will apparently peak in the form of the Ambulance Match. McIntyre’s character could learn a thing or two from NHL coaches who list “upper body injuries” so that opposing players can’t target specific injuries. Sure, coaches tend to be paranoid, but when you really think about it, McIntyre’s character basically just invited Orton’s character to punch him in the jaw and put him on the shelf.

1. Raw Tag Team Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. A pre-taped Cesaro and Nakamura promo aired during their entrance. Cesaro tagged Dawkins with an uppercut when the bell rang to start the match.

A graphic listed Ricochet and Apollo Crews vs. Cedric Alexander and MVP for later in the show. Ford checked in and went for a flip dive on both opponents, but they caught him. Cesaro and Nakamura slammed Ford onto the ringside barricade heading into an early break. [C]

Ford went for a top rope splash, but Nakamura put his knees up. Nakamura covered Ford for a two count. Cesaro performed the Swing on Ford and then Nakamura blasted Ford with a knee to the head. Cesaro had Ford pinned, but Dawkins broke it up. Cesaro performed a Popup Uppercut on Ford for another near fall.

A short time later, Cesaro hit Ford with a running uppercut in the Street Profits’ corner while Dawkins was down at ringside. Cesaro superplexed Ford, but Dawkins returned to the apron and made a blind tag. Dawkins splashed Cesaro and then pinned him clean…

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Smackdown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakaura and Cesaro in 9:30 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. I thought we’d get a cheap finish to protect both championship pairs. I’m not sure why they felt the need to book this match, but perhaps there’s more to come from these teams that will help explain it. Perhaps the Smackdown Tag Champions get their win back on Smackdown to set up a rubber match for both titles?

A brief Mickie James video package aired to push her as the challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship match…

Backstage, Lana sang the praises of Natalya to Angel Garza, who then hit on her once she was finished. Lana seemed interested, but Zelina Vega and Andrade showed up. Garza and Andrade bickered. Vega told them that she can’t stand it anymore, then stormed away. Garza and Andrade started fighting… [C]

“The Hurt Business” MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander made their entrance. Alexander wore a Hurt Business t-shirt and tights. MVP said business is booming. He touted that Lashley is the U.S. Champion, Benjamin upgraded from The Gold Standard to Platinum Status, and Alexander spoke with his tax attorney and is now an official member of the group.

Alexander said everyone on his social media pages got salty because of what he did to Ricochet and Apollo Crews. He said fans don’t know what it’s like to get beat up by three of the baddest men in the business every Monday and not being able to play with his kids on Tuesdays.

Ricochet’s entrance music interrupted the promo. Ricochet and Apollo Crews walked out together. Crews said Alexander sold them out and allowed himself to be manipulated by MVP. Crews said Alexander made a decision and has to live with the consequences. Crews said they always had Alexander’s back, but Alexander asked how many beatings he took for Crews when he was U.S. Champion.

Benjamin told Alexander that Ricochet and Crews were jealous. Ricochet said that Alexander stabbing him in the back hurt worse than anything the Hurt Business had done because they were supposed to be brothers. Ricochet said they didn’t want to invite him back, they wanted to warn him they are coming for him…

2. Cedric Alexander (w/MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin) vs. Ricochet (w/Apollo Crews). Ricochet jumped out to a fast start and performed an early moonsault from the middle rope onto Alexander. Crews took out Benjamin when he approached, but Lashley took out Crews with a clothesline. Erik of the Viking Raiders ran out and fought with Lashley. [C]

A graphic advertised Erik vs. Lashley for later in the show. Ziggler praised Alexander for making moves to get ahead and being more aggressive in the ring. Ricochet hit Alexander with a nice superkick, then followed up with a snap dragon suplex for a near fall. Alexander came back with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall, then hit a Lumbar Check for the win.

Cedric Alexander beat Ricochet in 8:25.

After the match, the Hurt Business celebrated in the ring briefly and then the lights went out. The Retribution logo appeared all over the big screen and ThunderDome. Three male and two female Retribution members appeared on the big screen. One of the women said they are the product of empty promises, lies, and betrayal. The big man said people are tossed aside and become garbage. He said they once believed that their time at the WWE Performance Center would lead to fame and wealthy, but they refuse to suck up. Several additional Retribution members joined the first five.

Powell’s POV: I guess the new development was the mention of the WWE Performance Center. Otherwise, this felt like more of the same. Meanwhile, the heels in the Hurt Business vs. Crews and Ricochet feud continue to look smarter than the babyfaces.

Mickie James was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber on the backstage ring set. James said she loves the business with every bit of her heart and soul. She said she loves that it drives her to be the best she can be every day. James said that with experience comes wisdom and with wisdom comes clarity. She said clarity has come to her and she’s always had what it takes to be Raw Women’s Champion. She said the thing that fuels her now is that it could be her last chance to win the title…

Asuka made her entrance… [C] Backstage, the Hurt Business told Adam Pearce that it was time to upgrade security from boys to men. MVP said he’s not concerned about Retribution because of who he has at his side. MVP told Pearce to let them help him keep his job. Pearce said it was an excellent idea and offered a handshake. MVP and his crew laughed. MVP said they don’t do charity work and would send him a bill…

[Hour Two] Cole touted ThunderDome. Mickie James made her entrance. The broadcast team noted that James missed a year of ring time due to a knee injury. Saxton recalled that James faced Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto…

3. Asuka vs. Mickie James for the Raw Women’s Championship. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. James caught Asuka with a Mick Kick that sent Asuka tumbling to ringside a few minutes into the match. [C]

James fought off Asuka on the ropes and then performed a Thesz Press for a two count. Asuka countered into. pin for two count of her own. Asuka and James took turns ducking big strikes, then Asuka blasted James with a spinning elbow. Asuka followed up with additional strikes. James called for more, then ducked a kick and rolled Asuka into a leg lock.

James whiffed on a Mick Kick. Cole said it didn’t look like she got all of it. James covered Asuka, who grabbed the bottom rope to break it. Asuka rolled James into an armbar. James reached the ropes, then rolled onto Asuka for a moment. Asuka countered out of a hold attempt, but James put Asuka into a pinning situation for a two count.

Asuka shot up and went for an Asuka Lock, but James avoided it. The referee called for the bell. James looked baffled by his decision. The referee told the ring announcer that James could no longer continue.

Asuka defeated Mickie James in 11:50 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

After the match, Zelina Vega walked to the ring and said she has wasted some of the best years of her career managing Andrade and Angel Garza. She said Asuka is an ingrate just like Andrade and Garza. She said Asuka has been reckless with her title by defending it against everyone and her mother. Vega said Asuka has forgotten about her. Vega told Asuka not to bother asking if she’s ready for her, because she’s ready for the title belt. Asuka laughed and then spoke in Japanese. Vega slapped Asuka, who dropped her title belt. Vega left the ring…

Powell’s POV: I have no clue what happened with the finish of Asuka vs. James, but their match was not nearly as good as their Takeover outing. Rather, this was a rough match with a bizarre finish. Meanwhile, it’s strange seeing Vega positioned as a challenger to Asuka when she’s lost most of her rare matches on television. While Vega is talented in the ring, I wish the company would build her up rather than rush her into the title picture, which they just did with James.

Keith Lee was interviewed backstage by Charly Caruso. Lee said he knew Drew McIntyre would do whatever it takes to stay WWE Champion, and he will do what he must to become WWE Champion. Caruso asked if he would take advantage of McIntyre’s injury. Lee said McIntyre is a friend of his, but because it’s a chance to become WWE Champion then he will do what he must…

An ad for Smackdown touted the return of Sasha Banks, and the continued build to Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Clash of Champions… [C] MVP replaced Dolph Ziggler on commentary…

4. U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Erik in a non-title match. Cole acknowledged that Ivar was out with a cervical injury. MVP tried to take credit for the injury. Erik drilled Lashley with running knees and picked up a two count. Lashley came back with a couple of power moves for a two count of his own. Lashley applied the Full Nelson for the win…

Bobby Lashley defeated Erik in 2:05 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Will this be the last we see of Erik while Ivar is sidelined by the injury that he suffered last week? Some tag wrestlers continue to work while their partners are out, while others basically disappear. In other words, only time will tell.

Schreiber approached Kevin Owens and asked him why Aleister Black seems to have a vendetta against him. Owens said it may have been something he said or because of a Hot Topic band shirt or because few people cared enough to take him up on the invitation to knock on his locker room door when he was looking for a fight. Owens questioned how he would give him a beating that would remind him every day of what happens when someone picks a fight with him. Owens said he’s not worried about any of those things because he’s Kevin Owens. Black showed up with the black wrap around his head after Owens had walked away…

The cage lowered around the ring while Cole hyped the steel cage match for after the break… [C] An NXT ad hyped new NXT Champion Finn Balor for Wednesday’s show…

Shane McMahon and the giant doorman were talking about last week’s Raw Underground when Braun Strowman showed up. The doorman blocked the door. Strowman barked at both men to get out of his way. Strowman said he was pissed and he knew there was some poor SOB on the other side whose head he could cave in. Shane welcomed Strowman to Raw Underground. Once Strowman was inside, Shane told the doorman that this week’s Raw Underground would be even better than last week…

The broadcast team spoke at their desk. Saxton wondered why Strowman was there given that he’s a Smackdown wrestler. MVP asked Saxton if he wanted to be the person to tell Strowman that he wasn’t allowed. Cole said it’s his understanding that anyone can show up at Raw Underground. Cole set up a video package on the Mysterios’ feud with Seth Rollins…

Seth Rollins was in his locker room when there was a knock at the door. Rollins saw that it was Murphy and welcomed him into the room. Rollins noted that the Mysterios attacked him with a kendo stick. he said what’s in the past is in the past. He said the cage match was an opportunity. Rollins said it was the perfect opportunity to teach “the young man and the world a lesson.”

Rollins told Murphy he had something important for him to do and needed him to be ready. Rollins slapped Murphy across the face, then shoved him up against a locker. Rollins told Murphy that his role was to stay backstage so that he didn’t have to put up with his stupid mistakes. Rollins slapped Murphy again and made Murphy say that he understood. Cole said the match was up next… [C]

Backstage, R-Truth had a conversation with a Kit Kat candy bar. Truth said the candy bar was just begging for it. Liv Morgan showed up and said, “To be broken,” then snapped the bar. Morgan took another Kit Kat and walked off…

Powell’s POV: Not even that awful product placement style ad would make me pass on a Kit Kat.

The broadcast team touted the trade of Mandy Rose to Raw. She was listed as “coming soon” to Raw…

Seth Rollins made his entrance. Backstage, Caruso interviewed the entire Mysterio family. Dominik said he couldn’t back down from any challenges, including a steel cage, if he wanted to achieve his dreams. Rey said he knows how difficult cage matches are and that’s why the family would be at ringside. Rey said the real question might be whether Seth should be worried about Dominik…

5. Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio (w/Rey Mysterio, Angie, Aliyah) in a steel cage match. Dominik performed a couple of early moves and tried to escape the cage, but Murphy showed up and handed Rollins a kendo stick. Rollins hit Dom with the stick and then ran him into the cage heading into an early break that Cole wasn’t prepared for because he was still talking when they made the switch. [C]

Murphy was still at ringside coming out of the break. Dom ended up with the kendo stick and beat Rollin with it. Dom ran Rollins into the cage three times and then performed a powerbomb style move for a near fall. Rollins catapulted Dom toward the cage, but Dom caught himself and started to climb. Rollins met him on the top rope where they traded blows. Rollins kicked the leg of Dom, who was then crotched on the top rope. Dom returned the favor so that Rollins crotched himself, then they both tumbled into the ring.

[Hour Three] Dom made his way toward the open cage door. Rey grabbed Dom’s hand. Murphy ran over and attacked Rey. Murphy turned and slammed the cage door, but it it hit Rollins. Dominik tried to exit the cage, but Murphy cut him off. Dom fought off Murphy, then opted to perform a top rope frogsplash on Rollins that led to a near fall. Rollins eventually regained offensive control and performed a pair of Stomps and then scored the pin.

Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio in 12:00 in a steel cage match.

After the match, Rollins slowly exited the cage while selling his injuries. Murphy held the door open and looked down the entire time. Rollins glared at Murphy, then spoke of the greater good and kissed his forehead. Rey entered the cage. Rollins ran Murphy into the barricade and then into the side of the cage.

“When are you going to learn?” Rollins asked Murphy. “Do what I tell you to do.” Rollins slammed the cage door on Murphy’s head. Rollins asked Murphy how it felt since he did the same thing to him. Rollins approached Angie and Aliyah, then headed to the back. Angie and Aliyah entered the cage to join Rey in checking on Dominik…

Powell’s POV: Every time I feel like this feud is starting to overstay its welcome, it produces another entertaining match. Dominik continues to do one hell of a job for someone with his limited experience. And I’ve really enjoyed the work of Rollins tonight. His mood swings with Murphy alone have produced some good moments. I didn’t get the sense that this was Rollins doing away with Murphy as much as it came off like abusive tough love of his disciple.

The broadcast team spoke briefly, then turned things over to Raw Underground where Shane McMahon spoke while Dolph Ziggler beat up a fighter whose name wasn’t mentioned. Ziggler won the match. Shane asked who wanted to face Ziggler.

Riddick Moss stepped up. Moss caught Ziggler with an elbow and they traded punches. Braun Strowman hopped onto the rope-less ring and beat the hell out of both men. Strowman called for more. Shane asked if anyone wanted to face Strowman… [C] A Connor’s Cure video aired…

Drew McIntyre was interviewed by Charly Caruso on the backstage ring set. She recalled Keith Lee saying he would do what it took to put himself in position for a title shot. McIntyre recalled hitting the ring when Randy Orton was about to hit the RKO on Lee. He said he wasn’t saying that Lee wouldn’t have kicked out.

Lee showed up and asked Caruso to excuse them. Lee accused McIntyre of trying to drag his name and reputation. Lee said he thought they were friends. McIntyre said they were. Lee took issue with McIntyre seeming to suggest that Orton was going to beat him. Lee recalled that he defeated Orton at WWE Payback. Lee said McIntyre seemed concerned that he might beat him and take the match at Clash of Champions.

McIntyre said he’s not afraid of anyone. Lee put his hand by McIntyre’s shoulder. McIntyre slapped it away twice and told him not to do it again. Lee held his hand up, and McIntyre punched him. Lee and McIntyre fought. Lee reversed a whip and sent McIntyre crashing into a production crate. The “rabble, rabble, rabble” noise of the WWE producers could be heard as they tried to separate the duo…

Back at Raw Underground, the big doorman stopped Titus O’Neil from entering the room briefly, then let him pass. Strowman destroyed an unnamed fighter. Moss returned and went after Strowman, who kicked him off the platform. Titus stepped up and performed a double leg takedown on Strowman, who regrouped and choked out O’Neil, then punched him until Shane and the referee pulled him off. Shane quickly dropped off the platform when Strowman glared at him, then asked who wants Braun…

Kevin Owens made his entrance for a match against Aleister Black. Owens stared at the entrance, then Aleister Black attacked him from behind and put the boots to him… [C]

6. Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens. The match was joined in progress. Saxton said it had to bother Owens to not know why Black has issues with him. MVP questioned whether it really mattered at the end of the day. Black applied a leg lock. Owens teased tapping before grabbing the rope to break it. When they stood up, Black barked at the referee, then ate a superkick. Owens sold leg pain, so Black got to his feet first. The lights flickered. Owens used the distraction to perform a Stunner and then scored the pin. MVP complained about the lights flickering…

Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black.

Powell’s POV: The creative forces clearly didn’t want either guy to lose clean, so they went to the new cheap out of having the lights flicker.

McIntyre was taping his wrists when Lee showed up and started their brawl. Adam Pearce got between them and said he would cancel their match and Lee wouldn’t have any chance to earn the Clash of Champions match. Lee backed off…

Powell’s POV: These segments with McIntyre and Lee have been entertaining and are doing a nice job of building toward their match. By the way, Lee is now wearing a singlet. It’s an upgrade over the shirt that he had been wearing, but I still shake my head at the idea that Lee has to cover up a physique that makes him stand out as unique on the WWE main roster.

7. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Lana. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax sat in on commentary. Cole set up a pre-taped promo from the Riott Squad duo, which Jax talked over for a couple seconds. Morgan was isolated briefly. Morgan escaped to tag in Riott. They teamed up for a Morgan Codebreaker followed by a Riott Kick to Lana, which led to Riott getting the pin.

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan beat Natalya and Lana in 1:15.

After the match, Baszler and Jax entered the ring and jawed at Riott and Morgan, who were at ringside. Baszler and Jax attacked Natalya and Lana. Jax tore the broadcast table apart. Baszler tossed Lana to Jax, who gave her a Samoan Drop through the table. Riott and Morgan acted shocked for a second, then shook it off…

Powell’s POV: Miro tells Vince McMahon to kiss his ass on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, then Miro’s wife is put through a table on Raw. Coincidence?

Separate shots aired of Lee and McIntyre while their match was hyped as coming up next… [C] Saxton hyped Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Aleister Black for Raw Talk…

Cole said no one in sports or entertainment cares more about their fans than WWE. He said ThunderDome was created for the WWE Universe. He called it an unprecedented, interactive live viewing experience…

Powell’s POV: They really laid it on thick with the ThunderDome speech this week.

Braun Strowman beat up another fighter at Raw Underground. Riddick Moss showed up looking for more. Dolph Ziggler joined Moss in double teaming on Strowman, who fought them both off and stood tall. Dabba-Kato stepped up. Shane stepped in and said their fight would take place next week…

8. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match. Lee can earn a WWE Championship match at Clash of Champions with a win over McIntyre. Lee connected with an early kick to the jaw of McIntyre, then shoulder blocked him over the top rope to ringside heading into an opening minute break. [C]

Lee hit McIntyre with another shot to the jaw. McIntyre came back with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. McIntyre hit Lee with a shot from the ropes and then kipped up. McIntyre performed a spinebuster for a near fall. MVP said he doesn’t like McIntyre, but he does respect him.

Lee rallied with a couple of strikes and a big clothesline that led to a two count. McIntyre caught Lee with a jaw-jacker. McIntyre went to the ropes, but Lee cut him off with a headbutt that knocked him back to the apron. McIntyre sold jaw pain as he got to his feet. Lee pulled McIntyre to the ropes and superplexed him, which led to a near fall.

McIntyre escaped a Spirit Bomb attempt and then hit Lee with a running cross body block that left both men reeling. Retribution surrounded the ring. McIntyre and Lee went after them, but they were quickly outnumbered. The broadcast team disappeared while the beating continued.

Drew McIntyre fought Keith Lee to an apparent no-contest in 10:15.

The Retribution beating continued while the production truck went crazy with their camera cuts. The Hurt Business theme played. MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander walked onto the stage dressed in suits. The Retribution members all went to ringside.

The Hurt Business members met them at the bottom fo the ramp and brawled while the obsessive camera cuts continued. Lee and McIntyre performed a stereo dive onto the pile. McIntyre and Lee got to their feet and glared at one another while everyone else was down to close the show…

Powell’s POV: I thought Randy Orton would be responsible for the cheap finish, but I should have known it was going to be Hurt Business since they volunteered to replace the security forces earlier in the show. Retribution continues to be a hot mess. It’s hard to imagine that WWE will actually have as many people unmask as they had take part in this angle.

Overall, this was an improvement over last week and I like that WWE didn’t just phone in the show despite being opposed by the Monday Night Football doubleheader. It’s not like they delivered any major storyline developments, but they did load up the show with some bigger matches. It will be interesting to see if their approach helped when the viewership numbers come out on Tuesday afternoon. I will be back shortly with my same night audio review for Dot Net Members. Let me know what you thought of the show by assigning it a letter grade in our weekly post Raw poll available on the main page.



