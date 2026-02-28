WWE Elimination Chamber results: Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Hvt. Championship, Elimination Chamber matches, Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s IC Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Elimination Chamber

February 28, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

Streamed live on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally)

Hannah Heavin stood in the ring and performed the national anthem… Michael Cole opened the show while various shots aired of the host city. Cole said the United Center was hosting a WWE TV event for the first time in 32 years. Cole welcomed viewers to Chicago, home of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk… The show’s opening video featuring Punk aired…

Michael Cole, who was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, listed the attendance as a 19,346 sellout. Cole narrated shots of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk walking hand-in-hand with his wife, AJ Lee…

Powell’s POV: Heavin did a nice job with the anthem, and the Punk video was cool. Cole’s attendance figure is in the ballpark of what was reported a short time ago by WrestleTix, which listed the venue as being set up for 18,295 with 18,208 tickets distributed. The listed capacity for hockey is 19,717.

Ring announcer Mark Nash delivered the introductions for the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Alexa Bliss was out first. Cole and Barrett checked in from their desk at ringside. WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill was shown watching from a luxury box. The entrances of Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Kiana James, and Tiffany Stratton.

1. Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42. Dan Engler was the in-ring referee. Stratton and James started the match while Ripley, Bliss, Asuka, and Rodriguez were in pods.

James performed an early standing moonsault on Stratton and got a two count. Both wrestlers went to the area outside the ring, where Stratton performed a suplex. Stratton followed up with a handspring elbow attempt, but she crashed into Rodriguez’s pod glass when James moved.

Asuka was the third entrant around 4:35. James went right after her, but Asuka slammed her head on the pod glass repeatedly and then did the same to Stratton.

Alexa Bliss was the fourth entrant. Cole mentioned Bliss’s friendship with Charlotte Flair. Barrett recalled Charlotte saying that she was fine. He said not to fall for that crap because when a woman says she’s fine, she’s never actually fine. Kit Wilson did not come out to scold him. Anyway, James catapulted Stratton into the side of a pod.

Rhea Ripley was the fifth entrant at 10:10. Ripley went on an offensive tear and tossed Stratton at Asuka to put them both down. Bliss went for a tornado DDT, but Ripley stuffed it. Bliss went for Sister Abigail, but Ripley countered with a Riptide attempt that Bliss avoided.

Ripley, James, Stratton, and Asuka fought outside the ring. Bliss jumped off the top of a pod onto her four opponents, which drew a brief “this is awesome” chant. Back in the ring, Bliss set up for Sister Abigail on James, but Asuka sprayed mist in her face, and then James rolled up Bliss and pinned her.

Alexa Bliss was eliminated by Kiana James in 13:10.

The sixth and final entrant was Rodriguez. She smiled and then got the better of multiple opponents. Rodriguez scooped up James and ran into a pod, and they crashed through the glass on the other side. Rodriguez had James down inside the ring when she Tejana Bombed Asuka on top of James, and then pinned both wrestlers.

Asuka and Kiana James were eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez in 16:15.

Stratton avoided a Tejana Bomb, but Rodriguez hit her with a clunky splash in the corner. Rodriguez sat Stratton on the top turnbuckle and then climbed to the middle rope. Ripley performed a cannonball dive from the top of a pod onto Rodriguez. Stratton hit Rodriguez with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and then pinned her.

Raquel Rodriguez was eliminated by Tiffany Stratton in 20:30.

The final two were Ripley and Stratton. Jade Cargill was shown getting fired up in her luxury box. Stratton executed an Alabama Slam on Ripley for a near fall. Stratton avoided a charging Ripley, who crashed through the ropes and into the post. Stratton, who had a bloody nose, performed a Swanton on Ripley for a two count. Stratton went for the PME, but Ripley stood up and shoved Stratton into the side of a pod. Ripley got Stratton back inside the ring, hit the Riptide, and then pinned her.

Rhea Ripley eliminated Tiffany Stratton to win the Elimination Chamber match in 24:00 to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Ripley clutched her lower back afterward. Highlights were shown from the match, including Jade applauding after Ripley won. Pyro shot off on the stage as Ripley stood on the middle rope and looked at the WrestleMania sign while Jade motioned for her to bring it. Ripley pointed and waved…

Powell’s POV: A fun Chamber match. Everyone worked hard, and they nailed some innovative spots. Kiana going 16 minutes shows how high management is on her. This wasn’t a case of a newcomer getting limited minutes to hide any weaknesses. She was one of the first two entrants and was given plenty of offense. As much as I was open to the idea of Rodriguez winning and then finding her way into the Women’s World Championship match, Jade vs. Ripley screams WrestleMania showdown match. I believe Stratton’s nosebleed occurred because her face appeared to hit the pod when Ripley shoved her off the ropes.

A family had their tickets upgraded to ringside as part of a sponsorship gimmick…

Backstage shots aired of Trick Williams, LA Knight, and Je’Von Evans warming up individually…

Cole said the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match was up next… [C] After commercials aired, a video package recapped the issues between Becky Lynch and AJ Lee…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion made her entrance and held up her title belt while she walked to the ring. She stopped next to a fan sign that included a line about Michael Jordan saying she’s great. AJ Lee skipped to the ring while Cole noted that Chicago is her adopted hometown. He added that it was her first singles match in over a decade and her first title match in over eleven years. Barrett said to show just how long it’s been, he had a more recent singles match than Lee…

2. Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The referee was Jessika Carr. Mark Nash delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole noted before the match that Lynch and Carr have had recent issues. Cole said Lynch claimed that the Mayor of Chicago named it Becky Lynch Day. The fans were behind Lee.

There was a clunky clothesline spot, but Lee came back with a nice tornado DDT from the middle rope. Lee followed up with a shining wizard for a near fall. Moments later, Lee went for the Black Widow, but Lynch stuffed it and slammed her to the mat before getting a two count. Lynch got upset and slammed Lee’s head on the mat a few times.

Lynch removed a turnbuckle pad while the referee was checking on Lee. Lynch cut off Lee on the turnbuckle with the missing pad. Lee superplexed Lee and put her in an armbar that Lee escaped. The referee spotted the turnbuckle pad and retrieved it from ringside. As she was trying to reattach it, Lynch shoved Lee into the referee, who collided with the exposed turnbuckle. Lynch threw a kick that Lee avoided, but it took out the referee. REF BUMP!!!

Lee applied the Black Widow. Lynch tapped out, but the referee was still down. Lynch took Lee to the floor. Lynch pulled a chair out from underneath the ring. Lee regrouped and ran Lynch’s head into the barricade before getting her back inside the ring. Lynch performed a DDT on the chair and then cleared it from the ring before reviving the referee. Lynch hit her Manhandle Slam finisher and covered Lee, who kicked out at the last moment. Lynch was stunned. Fans chanted for Lee.

Lynch tried to run Lee into the exposed turnbuckle, but the referee blocked her path. Lee rolled up Lynch for a two count. Lynch charged Lee, who moved, and Lynch ran into the exposed turnbuckle. Lee applied the Black Widow, and then Lynch tapped out…

AJ Lee defeated Becky Lynch in 15:40 to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: It wasn’t always pretty, but the match exceeded my expectations given Lee’s long layoff. Lynch’s character should be extra manic on Monday or whenever she makes her next appearance on Raw, and I’m sure she will blame the referee. I suspect they will run it back at WrestleMania in some type of gimmick match.

Backstage, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis shook hands in front of the mystery crate. R-Truth showed up and indicated that he knew what was inside. Truth showed them a pizza box. Yes, it was an ad. Cole said he wants to know what’s in the crate… [C]

After some ads, members of the U.S. Air Force were shown in the crowd as part of an Air Force sponsorship…

Finn Balor made his entrance. The fans chanted CM Punk’s name once Balor’s music stopped playing. The lights went out. “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project played. Nice. The Chicago Bulls play the song during player introductions. Public address announcer Ray Clay, who delivered the introductions for the Bulls during the Michael Jordan era, delivered an introduction for Punk, who was shown backstage. “Cult of Personality” played and then Punk made his entrance…

3. CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship. Mark Nash delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Balor was booed during the introductions, while the fans cheered loudly for Punk, who wore Chicago Blackhawks trucks along with matching kick pads. Punk kissed the title belt before handing it to the referee.

Balor targeted Punk’s abdomen at various points during the first nine minutes of the match. Punk hit a suicide dive on Balor. Punk tossed Balor back inside the ring and then went up top. Balor got to his feet, and Punk put him down with a flying clothesline and covered him for a two count. The broadcast team played up Roman Reigns challenging the winner of the match at WrestleMania 42.

Balor stuffed or avoided a couple of Punk’s GTS attempts. Both men fought on the ropes. Balor got the better of it by punching Punk, who fell to the mat. Balor went for a Coup de Grace, but Punk avoided it. Punk, who had a bloody mouth, came back and hit a top rope elbow drop. Moments later, Punk applied the Anaconda Vice. Balor escaped the hold and rolled Punk into a pin for a near fall. Balor threw elbows at the head of a seated Punk while the fans booed.

Balor went up top and hit the Coup de Grace and covered Punk for a near fall. Balor showed frustration over not getting the pin as he looked toward the entrance set. Cole wondered if Balor was thinking twice about telling Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh that he wanted to go it alone. Punk hit Balor with a GTS, but Balor tumbled through the ropes to the floor. Punk followed and was put down by a sling blade clothesline. Balor followed up with a shotgun dropkick that sent Punk through the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area.

Balor rolled Punk back inside the ring and followed. Punk hoisted up Balor for his finisher, but Balor slipped away and hit another sling blade clothesline. Balor put Punk down with a shotgun dropkick and went for another Coup de Grace, but Punk was ready and put him in a Sharpshooter. Balor reached the ropes to break the hold. A “this is awesome” chant followed. Punk held Balor’s right arm and threw kicks at him. Punk pulled Balor to his feet and then hoisted him up before hitting the GTS and pinning him…

CM Punk defeated Finn Balor in 20:25 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, Punk celebrated the win. He looked at the hard camera and held up his index finger. Balor shoved Punk, and then they stared at one another until Balor offered a handshake. Punk eventually shook Balor’s hands, and they spoke to one another for a few seconds before Balor exited the ring. Balor looked back at Punk, who nodded at him.

AJ Lee ran out with her Women’s Intercontinental Championship belt. My God, she hit Punk with the belt!!! No, not really. Rather, she jumped into his arms for a moment. AJ checked out the blood on Punk’s face, and then they held up their title belts while Cole gushed about calling the Punk vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania.

Powell’s POV: A good match. There wasn’t much suspense given that Punk vs. Roman Reigns was all but set in stone, but the wrestlers worked hard, and the Chicago crowd rallied behind their guy.

MMA fighter Michael Chandler, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and rapper Lil Yachty were shown in the crowd. Cole openly begged Giannis to come to New York to play for his Knicks…

Mark Nash announced the attendance as 19,346 to the live crowd…

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis used crowbars to pry open the mystery crate on the stage. There was a coffin inside the crate. Once it was opened, a group of female dancers wearing face paint and black outfits ran out. Danhausen walked out behind them, and a Danhausen song played. Danhausen pulled out a jar of teeth and placed them on the broadcast table. Barrett congratulated Cole on his first set of dentures. Danhausen entered the ring where the women were dancing. The song ended, and there was a puff of smoke before the lights went out. Fans booed. When the lights turned on, Cole asked what the hell that was. He held up the jar of teeth and asked if they were real…

Powell’s POV: This was weak, and that’s coming from someone who gets a kick out of Danhausen in small doses. It wasn’t as awful as the Gobbledy Gooker reveal back in the day, but it was still a big letdown. Why raise fan expectations and then deliver a comedy act?

After some ads, Cole touted the first hour of WrestleMania night one airing on ESPN2, and the first hour of WrestleMania night two airing on ESPN…

Mark Nash read the rules of the Elimination Chamber match while the structure was lowered around the ring. Trick Williams made the first entrance. The fans cheered and chanted, “Whoop That Trick.” Once in the ring, Trick climbed on top of a pod and pounded on the glass while playing to the crowd.

LA Knight was out next to cheers. Logan Paul came out with Paul Heyman and Austin Theory, while Cole explained that Logan was replacing Jey Uso following the injury angle on Smackdown. Cole noted that this was Logan’s third straight year in a Chamber match.

Randy Orton was out next, and the fans sang his entrance theme. Cole said that if Orton lasts more than four minutes in the match, he would break John Cena’s record for most minutes spent in Elimination Chamber matches. Orton pointed to what appeared to be his family in the front row.

Je’Von Evans came out and leaned over the barricade to play to the fans. He did a stage dive over the barricade at one point. A fan lost his hat during the commotion. Evans stopped, picked it up, and put it back on his head. When Evans got to the ring steps, he looked into the camera and smiled. Evans climbed the outside of the Chamber structure.

Cole noted that Roman Reigns tweeted that CM Punk should enjoy his final month of relevancy. He left out the part where Reigns wrote: “Not sure who looked more tired — the crowd or the champion.”

Cody Rhodes made the final entrance and was cheered. Cody looked to both sides of the stage, which included a small entrance set due to the size of the crowd. Cody stopped and gave his weight belt to a fan along the barricade…

4. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul (w/Paul Heyman, Austin Theory) in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42. Cody and Evans started the match while Orton, Knight, Trick, and Logan were inside their pods. Cody got the better of Evans to start while the fans briefly sang Cody’s name. Evans took Cody down with a hurcanrana, then used his legs to bounce off the ropes before performing another. A “f— you, Logan” chant broke out while Cody regained offensive control. Evans rallied with a suplex and kipped up. Cody got up and hit him with a forearm.

The third entrant was Trick Williams at 4:05. Trick put Cody down outside the ring and then glared at Evans before joining him inside the ring. Evans caught Trick with a kick and went for the OG Cutter, but Trick blocked it. Trick sent Evans into Cody and then dropped Evans with a right hand. Cody returned and went after both men. Trick got the better of both men while the broadcast team compared him to Booker T.

Powell’s POV: It was a nice touch to have Trick, Je’Von, and Raheem in the Chamber together on the last day of Black History Month. Hey, wait a minute…

The fourth entrant was Logan Paul. The other three entrants mauled him. Logan eventually returned with a Buckshot Lariat on Cody.

The fifth entrant was LA Knight. Knight worked over Logan with punches and kicks while the fans yelled, “Yeah.” Evans, Knight, and Logan fought on top of one of the pods. Evans and Knight tossed Logan onto Cody and Trick in the ring. Knight dropped Evans with a BFT on top of the pod.

The sixth and final entrant was Randy Orton. Evans dove off the top of the pod onto Trick. Logan quickly hit Evans with the Paulverizer and then pinned him.

Je’Von Evans was eliminated by Logan Paul at 16:00.

Powell’s POV: It looked like Evans was spiked on the head when he took Paul’s finisher. He was holding his head, and a referee helped him down the steps. Hopefully, he was just selling.

Knight had a Knight moment. He was on the top rope and played to the crowd, which said his name on cue. Knight went to jump from the top rope, but he slipped. He landed on his feet, but he was rolled up and pinned by Logan shortly thereafter.

LA Knight was eliminated by Logan Paul at 18:35.

Cody put Trick down with CrossRhodes. Logan, who had a big scrape on his back, tried to run Cody into the corner, but the referee was in the way. Logan waited for the referee to get out of the way and then ran Cody through the ropes and into the ring post. Logan covered Trick and pinned him.

Trick Williams was eliminated by Logan Paul in 20:25.

The masked mystery man ran out and climbed the side of the Chamber structure until security pulled him down. Security dragged him up the entrance aisle. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out and removed the masked man’s hood. Pearce asked who the man was before security hauled him away.

Two referees helped Trick out of the way, and then another mystery masked man entered the ring and put Logan down with a Stomp before Cody pinned him.

Logan Paul was eliminated by Cody Rhodes in roughly 23:00.

The masked man pulled off his hood and revealed himself to be Seth Rollins. Heyman responded with a look of shock. Cody looked up at Rollins while kneeling in the ring. Rollins looked at Cody and then made his exit through the crowd.

The match came down to Cody and Orton. As they used the ropes to pull themselves up, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre entered the Chamber structure and hit Cody with his title belt. Cody fought back. McIntyre hit him with a Glasgow Kiss. Orton pulled McIntyre away from Cody and put him down with an RKO. Cody followed up by hitting McIntyre with CrossRhodes. Orton immediately dropped Cody with an RKO and then pinned him.

Randy Orton eliminated Cody Rhodes in 25:20 to win the Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Cole said the Apex Predator had his killer instinct back. “He didn’t hesitate, he struck when he needed to,” Cole said. Pyro shot off while Orton celebrated his win. Cole said championship win number 15 was in Orton’s sights at WrestleMania. Cody was shown seated on the steps, looking dejected, while Orton watched. They cut to the post-show while the credits were shown.

After a break, they cut backstage where Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis yelled at Drew McIntyre and called him a son of a bitch. Several referees stepped in to pull Aldis away while McIntyre gloated…

A short time later, Aldis showed up at the post show desk. Aldis vented about McIntyre’s actions and then announced that he will have to defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on Friday’s Smackdown. McIntyre came out and argued with Aldis until Adam Pearce and others pulled them apart…

Powell’s POV: Orton going over was a pleasant surprise for this viewer. I would have been fine with Cody or Rhea winning, but having both of them go over, along with the expected Punk and AJ wins in Chicago, would have made this a highly predictable show. The post-match angle and announcement gave Cody a path to WrestleMania. So will it be McIntyre vs. Orton, Cody vs. Orton, or a multi-person match? We’re still 49 days away from WrestleMania weekend, so I like that there’s still some mystery regarding the WWE Championship match.

Overall, this was a strong show. The closing moments and outcome of the men’s Elimination Chamber match really put it over the top for me. I will team up with Jake Barnett for our same-night audio review of the Elimination Chamber event exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let us know what you thought by voting for the best match and grading the overall show below.

