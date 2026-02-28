AAW Pro “Chi-Town Rumble” results: Vetter’s review of The Chi-Town Rumble, Maggie Lee vs. Heather Reckless in a best-of-three-falls match for the AAW Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAW Pro “Chi-Town Rumble”

February 21, 2026, in Berwyn, Illinois, at Berwyn Eagles Club

Released February 25, 2026, via YouTube.com

I’ve attended wrestling shows in this suburban Chicago venue in the past — it’s a small room, so a crowd of 250 or so makes it absolutely packed. Lighting is decent. As usual, they mute the entrance music for copyright reasons. I completely understand it, but it does break up the flow of the show a bit. Tyler Vought and Kevin Kellum provided commentary, and they confirmed it’s a sellout.

1. “The Hellhounds” Russ Jones and Schaff vs. Erik Surge and Thomas Heim for the AAW Tag Team Titles. My first time seeing Heim, a white man with a thin mustache and plenty of tattoos on his arms. Surge has become a regular on OVW TV. How exactly did Heim and Surge earn title shots? The muscular, bald Jones opened against the much smaller Heim, and he easily knocked Thomas to the mat. He hit a release suplex that sent Heim all the way across the ring! Schaff entered and hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 1:30. The champs took turns chopping the youngster.

Surge tagged in at 3:30 and tied up with Russ. Erik hit a double clothesline, then a Falcon Arrow on Russ. Thomas made a blind tag, and Erik clearly wasn’t pleased with that. The champs hit a team bulldog move on Heim. Jones speared on the kid. The champs hit a Doomsday Device Clothesline on Heim for the pin. Solid opener; I enjoyed watching the kid get tossed around.

Russ Jones and Schaff defeated Erik Surge and Thomas Heim to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles at 5:31.

* Outside, Isaiah Moore said it’s his 29th birthday, and he’s going to celebrate by winning his match and retaining his title.

2. Isaiah Moore vs. Ren Jones for the AAW Heritage Title. I know Jones has had a few AEW/ROH TV matches. A feeling-out process and standing switches early on. They got in a knuckle lock, and Moore put him in a headlock. Moore went for a Pele Kick, but Ren blocked it. Ren hit a deep armdrag. They avoided each other’s big moves and had a standoff at 3:00. Moore dove through the ropes onto Ren on the floor. He hit a slingshot senton back into the ring for a nearfall. Ren hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall.

Jones whipped him hard into the corner at 5:30 and paused to do some push-ups. Ren hit a running Claymore Kick that sent Moore to the floor to recover. Ren hit a dive over the top rope onto Moore; he rolled Isaiah into the ring and got a nearfall. Jones hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 8:00. Moore hit a Pele Kick, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Moore hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 10:00.

Ren hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Ren hit a Gory Bomb into the turnbuckles, a crossbody block into the corner, and a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Nice combo. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ren picked up the title belt from the corner. The ref admonished him and eventually confiscated it. Moore immediately hit a Swerve-style step-up mule kick for the pin! That was pretty good action. The crowd chanted “Happy birthday!” at Moore.

Isaiah Moore defeated Ren Jones to retain the AAW Heritage Title at 12:53.

* Moore helped Ren to his feet, and they shook hands. However, Ren gave him a low-blow punt kick! He hit another Claymore Kick and got booed. Rafael Quintero ran to the ring and chased off Ren. Quintero got on the mic and said he needs a partner! They shook hands and hugged.

* Backstage, Joe Alonzo and Donovan Marcellus spoke. Alonzo stressed that it was Donovan who was pinned in their tag match last month. Alonzo vowed he’s winning the Chi-Town Rumble later tonight.

3. Solomon Tupu vs. Jon Bonhart. My first time seeing Bonhart, who is white, bald, and with a short beard. He’s probably in his late 20s. Bonhart hit a running kick at the bell; he’s several inches taller than Tupu. Solomon immediately hit a Samoan Drop and some clotheslines. He hit a running body block and a pop-up powerbomb. He nailed a top-rope frog splash for the pin. I really like that AAW mixes in some squash matches like this.

Solomon Tupu defeated Jon Bonhart at 1:51.

* Donovan Marcellus came to the ring. The mic wasn’t ideal, and he’s hard to comprehend, but he taunted Tupu for beating a nobody. It looked like we were going to get an impromptu match, but Joe Alonzo jumped in from behind. It was a two-on-one beatdown, and Joe strangled Tupu with a mic cord!

* Gringo Loco cut a backstage promo. He’s ready to show up and show off!

4. Aminah Belmont vs. Rory Shield. Aminah came out first and dove onto Rory as she approached the ring. They got in the ring, and we had a bell at 00:14. Rory hit a hammerlock DDT. She twisted the left arm and targeted it, and the crowd rallied for Aminah. I saw Rory last spring at a show in the Twin Cities; they are both fairly short, perhaps both at 5’2″. Rory applied a Muta Lock at 2:30, but Aminah got her feet on the ropes. Aminah hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle. She hit a Styles Clash for the pin!

Aminah Belmont defeated Rory Shield at 5:09.

* Backstage, Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee were having a friendly conversation. Maggie reminded Heather that Lee won the last time they fought.

5. Gringo Loco vs. Trey Miguel. Trey wore his TNA International Title belt, but it’s not on the line. They shook hands and traded some quick lucha reversals. Loco paused to shake his hips. Trey hit a dive through the ropes to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, he hit a basement dropkick to the head for a nearfall. Trey hit a slingshot splash to the back at 5:00 and remained in charge. Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow. Loco set up for an Air Raid Crash, but he turned it into a faceplant for a nearfall at 7:00.

Loco hit a Split-legged Moonsault for a nearfall. Trey hit a double stomp on the back of the head for a nearfall at 9:00. Trey hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Loco hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded blows on the ropes in the corner, and Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Loco missed a moonsault. Trey hit a Shellshock faceplant, got a jackknife cover, and scored the pin. That was pretty good.

Trey Miguel defeated Gringo Loco at 14:36.

* Backstage, Trevor Lee was wearing a thick winter coat. He was livid that he was “dragged out of Florida” to come to cold Chicago.

6. Maggie Lee vs. Heather Reckless in a best-of-three-falls match for the AAW Women’s Title. Heather was in black, while Maggie wore white — no matching Elegance Brand gear tonight. They bowed at each other, and Heather laid on the mat! Maggie pulled her back to her feet, and they hugged, but then Heather rolled her up and got a pin at 00:47! Maggie looked annoyed. They shook hands, and Heather got another quick cover. They traded rollups. Heather hit a dropkick in the corner. Maggie got a rollup for a pin at 3:06! It’s tied 1-1.

They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron, and Maggie hit a German Suplex on the apron. She powerbombed Heather onto the apron, then hit a Drive By kick. In the ring, Maggie was in charge, hitting a fallaway slam at 5:30, then another one, for a nearfall. Heather hit a spin kick to the side of the head. Maggie hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a nearfall at 7:00. Heather hit a swinging faceplant, then a second-rope flying huracanrana. Maggie hit a Buckle Bomb and a superkick, and they were both down at 8:30. Maggie hit a running kick in the corner. Heather hit her seated Spanish Fly off the top rope, then a Tiger Driver for the clean pin!

Heather Reckless defeated Maggie Lee to win the AAW Women’s Title at 9:53.

* Backstage, Tyler Vought began introducing four guys who were making their AAW debuts. Three were new to me, but the last was Joshua Bishop, who vowed he would win the Chi-Town Rumble tonight. (Bishop has really never been in AAW? That’s surprising!)

7. Trevor Lee and Stallion Rogers vs. Rafael Quintero and Isaiah Moore. Lee has his AAW Title, which isn’t on the line. Rogers (f/k/a Curt Stallion in NXT) and Quintero opened and traded some quick reversals. Quintero hit a dropkick on Lee for a nearfall, and he tied up Trevor on the mat. All four brawled. Moore and Quintero hit stereo dives to the floor at 3:00. They hit stereo slingshot sentons back into the ring. This crowd was hot! Moore hit a dropkick on Lee for a nearfall. Moore got yanked off the apron to the floor, and the heels began working him over. Lee hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 7:00.

Moore hit a jumping knee on Rogers and an enzuigiri. Quintero got a hot tag at 9:00 and hit blows on each heel. He hit a German Suplex on Rogers and a shotgun dropkick on Lee. Lee hit a Shining Wizard on Quintero for a nearfall. Quintero hit a double DDT. Moore got back in and hit some kicks. The heels went to the floor, but Moore hit a flip dive over the ring post onto them both at 11:30! He pulled Rogers into the ring and hit a step-up Mule Kick for a believable nearfall. Lee and Moore traded forearm strikes.

Quintero dove through the ropes onto Lee, then one on Rogers, then another on Lee, and another on Rogers, and another on Lee! Quintero and Rogers did a top-rope moonsault with them both landing on their stomachs. Lee hit a sliding clothesline. Quintero hit a Death Valley Driver on Lee, then a frog splash for a visual pin, but the ref was pulled to the floor at 15:00. A chair was pushed into the ring. Moore tagged himself in and briefly argued with Quintero! However, Moore got a rollup to pin Lee! Easily the best match so far.

Isaiah Moore and Rafael Quintero defeated Trevor Lee and Stallion Rogers at 15:44.

* In a video shot outside at a farm, Aaron Roberts (the former WWE ID prospect who is like a young One Man Gang) said he will be back in March, and he challenged the Hell Hounds to a street fight.

8. The Chi-Town Rumble. Presumably, there are 30 participants, right? Russ Jones drew No. 1. Jon Bonhart was No. 2! He’s still holding his chest from his quick loss earlier! A commentator just indicated we have 34 in this match. Jones clotheslined Bonhart to the floor just 40 seconds in. Schaff was No. 3, so the Hell Hounds must fight! (I expected this when Russ came out first.) They hugged, then traded forearm strikes! Thomas Heim was No. 4. He tried chops on each of them… it didn’t go well! The Hounds worked together and tossed Heim at 4:00, and they fought each other some more!

Koa was No. 5; I don’t think I’ve seen him. Angel of Death was No. 6; he was one of the guys backstage earlier as one of the debuts. Trey Miguel was No. 7 at 7:00. Donovan Marcelous was No. 8, so we suddenly have six in the ring. Joshua Bishop was No. 9 at 9:30. Angel of Death was tossed by the Hounds. Bishop came up behind Schaff and Jones and threw them both out! Bishop tossed out Trey! Theseus was No. 10. Bishop tossed Koa, then Theseus. The scrawny Sid Ellington was No. 11; Bishop was alone in the ring, as Donovan was hiding in the corner. Bishop powerbombed Sid onto guys already eliminated on the floor!

Erik Surge was No. 12 at 13:00; he’s got some size, and he immediately hit a spinebuster on Donovan. Surge and Bishop traded blows, and Josh clotheslined Erik to the floor! Aminah Belmont was No. 13 (and our first woman). So, it’s just Bishop, Aminah, and Donovan! Donovan urged her to eliminate herself, so she slapped him, backed him into a corner, and chopped him. Marcelous superkicked her and tossed her. Solomon Tupu was No. 14 at 16:00, and he hit a senton on Donovan, then a uranage, and he tossed him. Just Tupu and Bishop were left at this point! They traded chops while waiting for the next victim.

Rory Shield was No. 15, and she immediately tried some forearm strikes on Tupu that he no-sold. He hit a piledriver on her and tossed her! That was quick! Joe Alonzo was No. 16, and he snuck up and eliminated both Bishop and Tupu! Joe was alone in the ring. Tupu and Bishop continued to fight at ringside. Davina Thorne was No. 17 at 19:30; she looked terrified to even get in the ring. Chico Suave was No. 18. He ran in and hit some jab punches on Alonzo and an Angle Slam. Davina jumped on Chico’s back, and he flipped her to the mat. Joe hit a low blow on Chico, but he threw Davina to the mat, too.

Ryan Matthias was No. 19; he’s with Davina. He hit some quick moves on Chico, including a top-rope elbow drop at 23:00. Chico bit Ryan in the groin. The massive Amazonga was No. 20. Davina slapped him. Stephen Wolf was No. 21. Thorne crawled to the back behind Wolf, so she was eliminated off-screen. The muscular Bruss Hamilton was No. 22 at 26:30. Chico couldn’t lift Bruss; Bruss easily lifted Chico and slammed him over the top rope onto the apron and to the floor. I count five in the ring. Rafael Quintero was No. 23 at 28:00.

Alonzo used the ref to walk along the guardrail and get back into the ring. JDX was No. 24. Darren Fly was No. 25 at 31:00. His teammate, Nate Kobain, was No. 26. The ring was suddenly rather crowded. Victor Iniestra was No. 27. Alonzo was still standing on a guardrail; he’s not been in the ring for several minutes. Ren Jones was No. 28 at 34:00. He eliminated Iniestra. Wolf eliminated Ren off-camera. Stallion Rogers was No. 29. Quintero quickly eliminated Rogers, so Rogers grabbed Quintero by his hair and pulled him to the floor. Those two fought to the back.

Sean Logan was No. 30 at 37:00, and he charged at his former teammate Bruss. Fly and Kobain tried some team moves on Bruss, but Bruss scooped them both up and tossed BOTH of them at the same time! Hartenbower was No. 31; a commentator noted he hasn’t been here in a few months. He fought with Bruss Hamilton and knocked him to the floor. Alonzo was STILL sitting on a guardrail, making no effort to get into the ring. Lili Ruiz was No. 32, and she hit a headscissors takedown. She hit a delayed vertical suplex on Matthias! Alonzo got into the ring and tossed Amazonga! Alonzo went right back to the floor to hide out.

The scrawny “Starman” Harley Rock was No. 33. He tossed JDX! Gringo Loco was 34 at 43:30 for our final entrant. Lili and Matthias fought on the apron and pulled each other’s ponytail; he kicked her to the floor. We have seven left. Hartenbower tossed Sean Logan. Alonzo jumped back in and eliminated Harley Rock. Five left. Loco tossed Matthias. The final four are Hartenbower, Gringo Loco, Stephen Wolf, and Joe Alonzo. The babyfaces started beating up Alonzo.

Alonzo snuck up and tossed both Wolf and Hartenbower. He thought he won, but Loco was on the apron and didn’t go to the floor. Gringo flipped him over the top rope, but Joe held onto the ropes. They fought on the apron and traded forearm strikes. The crowd was 100 percent behind Loco. Donovan Marcelous appeared out of nowhere and grabbed Loco’s ankle! It allowed Joe Alonzo to hit his springboard axe handle to knock Loco to the floor! I’m not a big fan of someone winning after they spent so much time stalling on the floor, but it does fit with his weasel character.

Joe Alonzo won a 30-man, four-woman Rumble at 50:56.

Final Thoughts: Moore/Quintero vs. Rogers/Lee was the highlight of the show. A high-energy match, and all those guys work well together. I don’t think I’ve seen Moore compete anywhere but here, which is unfortunate, as he’s really talented. Trey vs. Loco earned second. The Rumble was well laid out and earned third. I liked that we were introduced to the Rumble debut guys earlier in the show. Everyone else was a regular here. I really liked how Bishop — certainly a well-known face on the indy scene — stormed in there and eliminated a half-dozen or more competitors and was dominant.

By releasing a show just a day or two after it takes place, AAW does a good job of mixing in some backstage promos between matches, which greatly helps the show’s flow. If I have a complaint, it’s that I hate when a best-of-three-falls match ends so quickly. A singles match between them should go 10ish minutes… a best-of-three-falls match should go 25 minutes. The show comes in at just under three hours.