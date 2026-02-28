NJPW “The New Beginning USA” results (2/27): Vetter’s review of Yota Tsuji vs. Andrade for the IWGP Global Hvt. Title, Syuri vs. Athena for the IWGP Women’s Title, El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the New Japan TV Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “The New Beginning USA”

February 27, 2026, in Trenton, New Jersey, at Cure Insurance Arena

Streamed live on New Japan World

The venue is a small arena. The lighting is good. Veda Scott and Walker Stewart provided commentary. I can’t see the crowd well, but Wrestletix listed 2,600 tickets distributed in the 3,000 seat venue, and that seems accurate. Trenton is located midway between New York City and Philadelphia.

1. David Finlay vs. Fred Rosser. They billed this as a “First Time/Last Time” matchup, as everyone expects this to be Finlay’s final NJPW match, and the only question is where he goes next. Rosser (f/k/a Darren Young) is even leaner and more muscular than the last time I saw him; he really is a 3 percent body fat guy. Finlay hit a flying forearm as the ref was checking Rosser, and we’re underway! They immediately brawled to the floor. In the ring, Rosser hit a flying Earthquake buttdrop at 1:30 and a series of chops.

Rosser hit a running knee in the corner. They fought on the ring apron, and Finlay pushed Rosser’s back into the post. In the ring, Finlay was in charge, and he kept Fred grounded. He hit the Northern Irish Curse backbreaker over his knee at 5:00. Rosser hit a snap suplex into the corner, and they were both down. Rosser crotched Finlay around the ring post at 6:30, and they fought some more on the floor. Finlay powerbombed Rosser against the ring post at 8:00. In the ring, Finlay hit another Northern Irish Curse for a nearfall.

Rosser slammed Finlay back-first onto the apron. In the ring, Fred hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. He applied a standing Crossface Chickenwing and fell backwards to the mat, and the crowd taunted Finlay to tap out. Finlay hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Finlay set up for Overkill, but Rosser blocked it, and Fred hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a believable nearfall. Finlay nailed Overkill (pop-up knee strike to the sternum) for the clean pin. Good way to open the show. Stewart and Veda again pondered what is next for Finlay.

David Finlay defeated Fred Rosser at 12:21.

* Finlay grabbed the mic. The crowd chanted, “Thank you, Finlay!” before he said a word. He paused, tossed the mic to the mat, and left without saying a word. Yuto-Ice and Oskar posed together on the stage.

2. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Boltin Oleg for the New Japan Strong Openweight title. I think Ishii has held this since I saw him win it in Chicago last April! (It’s not like there have been a lot of defenses!) Ishii has a brace on his right shoulder. Veda noted this is a first-ever singles match. They locked up. Ishii hit a shoulder block that didn’t budge Oleg. They traded some more shoulder blocks until Oleg finally dropped Ishii. Boltin hit some loud chops, and this crowd really reacted to them. Ishii fired back with some chops up near the throat.

Oleg slammed Ishii to the mat at 3:00, and they were both down. Oleg flipped Ishii in his arms before hitting the gut-wrench suplex, then he hit the Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Ishii dropped Oleg with a stiff forearm strike at 4:30. Ishii hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded more chops, and it picked up in speed and intensity, and the crowd was into this exchange. Ishii finally went down. Oleg hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 8:00, but Ishii hit a German Suplex. They got up and now traded forearm strikes, then clotheslines.

Ishii hit a back suplex; they both stumbled to their feet and collapsed, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ishii hit another clothesline that dropped Oleg at 9:30. Ishii hit a thudding headbutt that again dropped Oleg, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Oleg hit a dropkick and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:00. He hit the Kamikaze (forward Finlay Roll) for a nearfall. Ishii escaped a second one and hit an enzuigiri. They traded more forearm strikes. Ishii hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 13:30. Oleg hit an F5 faceplant! He hit a running Kamikaze for the pin! New champion!

Boltin Oleg defeated Tomohiro Ishii to win the New Japan Strong Openweight Title at 14:02.

3. Ricochet vs. Taiji Ishimori for the AEW National Title. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun came out with Ricochet but didn’t accompany him down the ramp. Loud “Bald!” chants. Ricochet is bigger, and he backed Ishimori into a corner. Walker said this is also a first-time-ever singles match, which surprises me. They traded some quick rollups early on. They missed stereo dropkicks at 2:00 and had a standoff. Ricochet rolled to the floor and teased that he was leaving. Back in the ring, Ishimori hit some loud chops.

Ricochet hit an impressive Fosbury Flop to the floor at 4:00. (There were no fans seated on that side of the ring, between the ring and the entrance, so there was a lot of room to fight.) Ricochet whipped Ishimori into the guardrail, then got a nearfall back in the ring. He hit a dropkick at 6:00 and celebrated. Ishimori flipped Ricochet to the floor. He went for a dive and did his best AJ Francis impression, getting caught on the top rope, but luckily, Ricochet caught him well. In the ring, Ishimori hit a Sabre-style neck-snap and a running double knees for a nearfall at 9:30.

Ishimori ripped off a turnbuckle pad, pushed Ricochet’s shoulder into the exposed corner, then hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee. He applied the Bone Lock on the mat. Ricochet hit a brainbuster and a Lionsault for a nearfall, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. This has been really sharp. They traded kicks. Ishimori hit a Divorce Court Armbreaker at 12:00, and they were both down. They hit stereo pump kicks, and Ricochet dropped him with a clothesline. Ishimori nailed a Poison Rana and a side slam for a nearfall. Ishimori flew at Ricochet, but Ricochet caught him and hit a Death Valley Driver, then a Spirit Gun (running forearm strike to the back of the head) for the pin. Excellent.

Ricochet defeated Taiji Ishimori to retain the AEW National Title at 14:29.

4. Kushida and El Desperado vs. “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. Kushida wore his MLW Cruiserweight Title belt. Veda noted that Despe and Kushida aren’t “an established tag team.” Everyone started brawling, and the ref called for the bell to begin. They fought to the floor; Kushida still had his Marty McFly jacket on. He finally tossed that aside as they brawled. As I noted earlier, there are no fans on this side of the ring, so a lot of room to work. Price and Kushida fought onto the stage. Price hit a flip dive to the floor onto his opponents and landed on his feet. They got back into the ring at 2:00. (Walker hadn’t heard the bell and thought we hadn’t officially started yet.)

Kushida hit a basement dropkick on Oliver. Walker said Kushida has recently moved back to Japan. Despe shoved Oliver shoulder-first into a corner at 3:30, and he twisted the left arm. Kushida applied an Octopus Stretch and kept his focus on the left shoulder and elbow. Despe dropped him shoulder-first on the apron and got a nearfall at 6:00. Oliver hit his twisting body block on Desperado. Price got the hot tag and hit a top-rope dropkick on Kushida, then a pop-up dropkick on Despe for a nearfall at 7:30. Desperado hit a side slam on Price.

Price nailed a jumping knee, but Desperado hit a spinebuster, and they were both down. Oliver and Kushida got back in. Kushida hit some spin kicks to the thighs. They traded chops, and Jordan hit a German Suplex at 9:30. Price and Despe got back in, with Desperado hitting a belly-to-belly slam. Price and Oliver hit some quick team moves on Desperado. Kushida hit a top-rope huracanrana on Price.

Kushida hit a Pele Kick on Price, but Alec hit a Rebound Lariat, and suddenly all four were down at 11:30. “This is a showing-out party for Bustah and the Brain!” Walker said. Price and Desperado traded forearm strikes. Despe went for his Angel’s Wings, but Price avoided it. Price hit a springboard cannonball. Kushida went for the Hoverboard Lock on Price, but Alec blocked it. Despe hit the Pinche Loco (Angel’s Wings) on Price for the pin. That was a blast. They all shook hands afterwards.

El Desperado and Kushida defeated Alec Price and Jordan Oliver at 13:58.

* A commercial aired for the G1 Climax show in Chicago on July 11, and I certainly plan to attend that.

5. El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Rocky Romero) for the NJPW World TV Title. Veda pointed out that a huge picture of Don Callis’s head was on the back of Rocky’s jacket. This has a 15-minute time limit. Standing switches to open. They traded rollups. Takeshita hit a flying clothesline at 2:00. ELP hit a headscissors takedown. He went for a plancha, but Takeshita caught him with a forearm strike. Takeshita slammed ELP back-first into the guardrail, then whipped him into the guardrail at 4:00. He hit a DDT on the apron, and Romero laughed like a maniac.

ELP dove back into the ring to avoid a countout at 6:00, and we got a “F— Don Callis” chant. (That jacket is driving the fans nuts!) Takeshita tied up ELP and was in charge. ELP hit a dropkick, and they were both down. ELP hit a tornado DDT at 8:00. He did a tightrope walk and hit a huracanrana. ELP hit a springboard crossbody block, then a dive through the ropes at 10:00. ELP hit a springboard moonsault to the floor, with them landing in the crowd, earning a “holy shit!” chant. ELP hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. ELP set up for the CR2 (modified Styles Clash), but Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 12:00.

ELP went for a Frankensteiner, but Takeshita avoided it. Takeshita went for a senton, but ELP got his knees up. ELP hit a superkick; Takeshita hit a hard forearm, and they both collapsed as we got the two-minute warning! Takeshita hit an Exploder Suplex and a running knee for a nearfall at 14:00. ELP hit a Burning Hammer, then he nailed the CR2 for a believable nearfall. He went for a frog splash, but Takeshita got his knees up. Takeshita set up for Raging Fire (twisting Falcon Arrow), but ELP blocked it. ELP hit his own Raging Fire right as the clock reached 15:00 sharp.

El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita went to a time-limit draw at 15:00; El Phantasmo retains the NJPW World TV Title.

* ELP got on the mic and said time limit draws suck, and he wants five more minutes! Takeshita returned and we got a bell to continue! Takeshita went for a running knee, but ELP avoided it. They traded rollups. ELP hit a Canadian Destroyer at 16:30. Takeshita hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex and a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Takeshita hit a CR2 on ELP for a nearfall! Takeshtia hit another Power Drive knee strike and the Raging Fire for the pin! New champion!

Konosuke Takeshita defeated El Phantasmo to win the NJPW World TV Title at 17:44.

6. “The Knockout Brothers” Oskar and Yuto-Ice vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun for the IWGP Tag Team Titles. Yuto-Ice and Kaun opened; they shoved their foreheads together and immediately traded forearm strikes. Oskar entered and hit a bodyslam at 2:30. They brawled to the floor, where Kaun and Yuto-Ice traded chops. Liona hit a bodyslam on Yuto-Ice in the ring at 5:30 and was booed, and he kept Yuto-Ice grounded. The GoA took turns slamming onto Yuto-Ice in the corner.

Kaun made a cocky, one-footed cover and got more boos. Oskar got a hot tag at 7:30; he and Liona traded shoulder blocks, then chops. Oskar missed a guillotine leg drop. Yuto-Ice hit a second-rope flying clothesline. Liona had both guys up and hit a Samoan Drop-and-fallaway slam combo at 10:00. Kaun hit a top-rope superplex on Oskar. Liona hit a running stunner on Yuto-Ice. Oskar hit a double-noggin-knocker, but GoA slammed Oskar to the mat.

Yuto-Ice hit a series of knee strikes in the corner on Bishop, then his running double knees at 13:30. Kaun hit double knees to the ribs. Yuto-Ice and Liona traded blows. Liona threatened the ref. Oskar jumped back in and applied a sleeper on Liona. The champs hit a team powerbomb on Liona. Kaun hit a clothesline on Yuto-Ice, then a Pedigree for a nearfall at 17:00. The champs hit their spin kick-and-piledriver combo to pin Kaun. Good action, but the winner was never really in doubt.

“The Knockout Brothers” Oskar and Yuto-Ice defeated “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles at 17:58.

7. Syuri vs. Athena for the IWGP Women’s World Title. Athena wore her ROH Women’s World Title belt. An intense lockup, and Athena seems to have a slight size advantage. Syuri hit a headscissors takedown at 2:30, and they had a standoff. Syuri hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner, then a snap suplex. They fought to the floor. Athena scooped her up and threw her into the guardrails at 4:00! In the ring, Athena was in charge, hitting a handspring clothesline in the corner, and she kept Syuri grounded. She applied a front headlock and spun Syuri while holding her head at 6:30.

Syuri hit a wheelbarrow faceplant at 8:00 and a stiff kick to the spine, then a running penalty kick for a nearfall. She tied up Athena’s left arm on the mat, and the 10:00 call was spot-on. Syuri flipped Athena from the ropes to the mat as she kept an armbar locked on. Athena snapped Syuri’s neck on the top rope at 12:30. Syuri hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Athena hit a series of sit-out powerbombs, but Syuri wouldn’t let go of an arm hold. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Athena kipped up and hit a superkick at 15:30.

Syuri hit a German Suplex, but Athena popped to her feet and hit a back suplex. Athena hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall. Both were down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Syuri hit a jumping knee and a headbutt. She put Athena on her shoulders as if going for a One-Winged Angel, but she hit a swinging sideslam for the pin. Really good action.

Syuri defeated Athena to retain the IWGP Women’s World Title at 17:55.

* Syuri posed with the ROH Women’s Title, and that made Athena irate! Syuri gave it back, and Athena grabbed it like it was Her Precious.

* A video aired showing Alex Windsor working out in a gym. She wants a title shot on March 8.

8. Yota Tsuji vs. Andrade El Idolo for the IWGP World Title. A feeling-out process early on. Yota hit an armdrag that sent Andrade to the floor at 3:30, then Yota dove through the ropes onto him. Yota whipped him into the guardrails. In the ring, Yota hit some chops as the 5:00 call was spot-on. Andrade hit some chops, and he tied up Tsuji on the mat. They got up, and Andrade dropped him with a hard chop at 7:30. Yota hit a backbreaker over his knee. He slammed Andrade to the mat for a nearfall at 10:00. They tied up each other’s legs on the mat.

Yota nailed the Marlowe Crash (top-rope stomp on the head) for a nearfall at 12:30. They traded forearm strikes. Andrade hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall, and we got the required “Eddie! chant. They hit stereo moonsaults off the ropes, with both crashing stomach-first onto the mat at 15:30. Andrade hit his twisting plancha to the floor. Andrade hit his double-moonsault-splash for a nearfall. Yota hit a Frankensteiner at 17:30. He set up for a Gene Blaster, but Andrade sidestepped it and slammed Tsuji. They got up and traded more chops.

Yota hit the backbreaker over his knee and a stomp to the head combo. He slammed Andrade for a nearfall at 20:30. (Strangely, the 20-minute call was 30 seconds late! Someone wasn’t paying attention!) Andrade hit a hammerlock DDT for a nearfall. Andrade hit a running double knees in the corner. Tsuji hit a superkick, but Andrade hit his hard back elbow strike and collapsed onto Yota for a nearfall at 23:00. This crowd was really into this, and we got a ‘This is awesome!’ chant.

Yota hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Andrade hit a spear at 25:30 but only got a one-count! Yota nailed the Gene Blaster spear! He hit a second Gene Blaster for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it! Yota applied a Boston Crab, sat down on the lower back, and Andrade tapped out! What a match!

Yota Tsuji defeated Andrade El Idolo to retain the IWGP World Title at 26:41.

* Yota said a few words in English. He thanked Andrade for coming to an NJPW show. Andrade left. Yota continued to put over NJPW, saying it’s the best wrestling. His English was better than I anticipated.

Final Thoughts: An excellent main event to top off a very good show. This match proved what I’ve been saying for a year — Yota Tsuji is the right man to be the face of NJPW, and he should have a really long title run. This was a strong match, and Andrade came out of it looking really good in defeat. (If you recall from my G1 reviews, I was livid when Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Yota, because I felt like that was a ‘pass the torch’ moment. But, Yota did get that win back against Tanahashi later.)

The women had a strong co-main event. Takeshita-ELP earns third, and a really good Ricochet-Ishimori match takes fourth. So much to like here. I have to again put over how great Walker Stewart and Veda Scott are in calling the action; they really mesh well together.