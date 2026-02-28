Bronson Reed injury update

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bronson Reed is on the road to recovery. The injured WWE wrestler underwent surgery to repair a distal biceps tear. Reed posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Friday night via Instagram (see below) along with the message: “Surgery done. Tomorrow is DAY ONE. The road back.”

Reed suffered the injury during an Elimination Chamber qualifier on Monday’s Raw. Reed was scheduled to win the match and take part in today’s men’s Elimination Chamber match. Rather, Reed had to bow out during the match, and the finish was changed on the fly to Jey Uso winning their Triple Threat match with El Grande Americano. Jey was written out of the match in an injury angle that opened Friday’s Smackdown. Logan Paul defeated Jacob Fatu in a qualifying match held later in the show to take Jey’s spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Powell’s POV: Online medical pages list the recovery time from a distal bicep tear as four to six months. Reed joined original Vision members Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed on the injured list. Here’s wishing them all speedy recoveries.

