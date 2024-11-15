WWE Smackdown results (11/15): Barnett’s review of Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,316)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

Aired live November 15, 2024 on USA Network

Nia Jax was shown walking into the building split screen with Naomi. The Street Profits and Motor City Machine Guns were shown in the same fashion. Michael Cole and Corey Graves joined in on commentary, and Cody Rhodes made his entrance in the arena to start the show.

Footage was shown of Randy Orton’s piledriver injury angle from last week while Cody looked upset. He addressed Kevin Owens and said he had crossed a line. He demanded Owens come out to the ring immediately. After it didn’t happen, Rhodes reiterated in an angrier tone. Nick Aldis walked out and said he knew Cody was angry, and he was angry. He mentioned Orton having severe cervical trauma, and said that he used a move that was banned in this company for good reason, because they don’t want his generation of superstars in wheelchairs in 20 years.

Aldis continued and told Rhodes that until they figured out the punishment, he couldn’t allow Owens in the building. Cody told Aldis he made Owens a martyr, and he wouldn’t respond to financial punishment because he already drives a lamborghini. Aldis replied that he knows it isn’t about money, and that Owens wouldn’t be allowed back until they handled the issue internally. Cody replied and told Aldis to be real with him. He asked Aldis to put himself in his shoes.

Cody recalled Owens blaming him for the injury, and having to call Randy’s wife and loved ones and tell them that he didn’t know if his neck was broken or if he was going to be ok. He then told a story about how Randy had told him how proud he was of him after WrestleMania, and how much Randy Orton meant to him and his career. Cody asked Aldis if he wanted him to handle his business outside a WWE ring, because if he had to he would go to Owens house and take care of it on his front lawn he would. He said he didn’t think Aldis wanted that, and told him he wasn’t going to wait much longer.

Backstage, Jimmy Uso was on the phone. Jey and Sami walked up and they spoke about meeting Roman Reigns later to discuss War Games strategy. Sami said he had someone else he could ask, and told them he’d catch them later. In the arena, Bayley made her entrance for the first WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament match…[c]

My Take: A strong opening from Cody. He did well conveying his anger and how much Orton meant to him. Aldis played his part well too as the exasperated authority figure just trying to rein in the chaos.

Candice LeRae made her ring entrance, followed by B-Fab.

1. B-Fab vs. Candice LeRae vs. Bayley in a Women’s US Championship Tournament Match: LeRae jumped Bayley early on and tossed her out of the ring. B-Fab landed a body slam and a clothesline in LeRae and covered for a two count. Bayley climbed back up on the apron, and Bayley hit both women with a double clothesline…[c]

Bayley landed an elbow from the second rope to the back of B-Fab. She covered, but LeRae broke up the pinfall attempt. All three women ended up down on the mat, and Bayley and LeRae recovered first. Candice landed a Codebreaker on Bayley and landed on B-Fab in the process. She then went up to the top rope, but Bayley met her there and they brawled a bit. All three women ended up in a tower of doom, and Candice managed to shift her weight and make a cover on Bayley on the way down. B-Fab had to break it up.

B-Fab landed a swinging side slam on LeRae, and covered for a two count. B-Fab then landed a neckbreaker on Bayley. Candice tried to get rid of B-Fab to make a cover on Bayley, but she kicked out anyway. Bayley landed a Bayley to Belly on B-Fab, and LeRae tried to steal a pin on B-Fab but got rolled up for a two count. After some chaos, Bayley dumped LeRae to the floor and stacked up B-Fab in a roll up for the win.

Bayley defeated Candice LeRae and B-Fab at 10:02

After the match, Bayley celebrated in the ring. Sami Zayn was shown speaking to LA Knight backstage. Knight walked towards the ring for a US Championship open challenge up next…[c]

My Take: A fun little match there. I was hoping for a Candice LeRae upset, but Bayley was the crowd favorite throughout the match.

Backstage, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven approached B-Fab and called her B-Flop. She told her not everyone can be champion, and when they became the US Champion, they would let her hold it. B-Fab replied that only one of them can be champion, and what happens if they are in the finals together? Michin then walked up and asked if there was a problem, and Chelsea and Piper scurried away due to her carrying a Kendo Stick.

LA Knight made his entrance in the arena. He said he’s been around the world and everybody is looking for his United States Champion. He brought up Sami Zayn asking him to join the Bloodline Civil War. He said it’s not his fight, and he doesn’t care if the Bloodline tears itself apart. Knight said he’s got his own prize to worry about, and it wasn’t the Logan Paul show because it gets defended more than twice a year. He called out the open challenger, and Santos Escobar made his entrance with the rest of Legado Del Fantasma.

They surrounded the ring and tried to make it a mystery about who was accepting the match. Santos grabbed a microphone and asked Knight why he can’t say something cool like “Es Co Bar Si!” and that got a chuckle out of LA Knight. Escobar mentioned Elektra Lopez having an opportunity to become the first Women’s United States Champion, and he thought it would be a good idea to bring home the US Title to his family. Knight drew attention to Berto, who was staring a hole in him. Knight said he was staring at him like his head was covered in BBQ sauce, and wondered if he was hungry.

Knight told Escobar he had already beaten him, but he could give Berto the opportunity of a lifetime. He then said he would beat him just like his Daddy. Knight then told Berto not to get any ideas, because the only one who could call him Daddy was Elektra. He then said while she was calling him Daddy, and Berto was screaming Uncle, he’d have every saying LA Knight. Berto then jumped Knight heading into commercial…[c]

My Take: A fun little promo from Knight and LDF. Berto is very good in the ring so this should be an entertaining match.