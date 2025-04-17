DragonGate USA “The Rebirth” (4/16): Vetter’s review of Shun Skywalker, Kota Minoura, and Ishin vs. Dragon Kid, Susumu Yokosuka, and Yamato, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Ben K and Hyo vs. Alec Price and Jimmy Lloyd

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

DragonGate USA “The Rebirth”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino

This is the second show of the 13-event Collective, featuring promotions from quite literally across the world. The ring canvas is clean, appears new, and has the Collective logo in the center. Lighting over the ring is really good and this is as top-notch as I’ve seen GCW look. I literally haven’t seen an ad for this show so I have no idea who is on the card.

* Joe Dombrowski was in the ring to introduce the show. Joe, along with Rich Bocchini, provided commentary. Rich said we have six matches booked.

1. KZY vs. Marcus Mathers. Yes, Mathers wrestled hours earlier in this room. Standing switches to open and the fun-loving KZY (pronounced ‘Kay-zee‘) got Marcus to dance. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block, and Joe noted how Mathers just competed hours ago. Mathers hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. KZY hit some forearm strikes and a European Uppercut that dropped Mathers. Marcus hit a clothesline and a fadeaway stunner, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Mathers hit a kip-up stunner and a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall. KZY hit another flying uppercut, and he hit a huracanrana headplant into the mat at 10:00. KZY nailed a Jay Driller and a top-rope frogsplash for the pin. Good opener.

KZY defeated Marcus Mathers at 10:36.

* KZY got on the mic and thanked the fans.

2. Starlight Kid and AZM vs. “HATE” Konami and Natsuko Tora. HATE are like the female version of the House of Torture; they are the heels. Bocchini and Dombrowki said AZM and SK are just 22 and 23 years old but are both 10-year pros! The heels attacked and we’re underway. Tora’s head is nearly shaved bald and she has leopard print on her trimmed hair; she is bigger and thicker than an average woman, and she beat up the masked Starlight Kid on the floor. In the ring, Konami stomped on AZM and the crowd booed her.

Tora hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. AZM hit her own suplex and she tagged in Starlight kid, who hit a top-rope crossbody block on Tora. SK hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:00. Tora hit a massive senton on Starlight Kid for a nearfall. Konami got in and applied an armbar, but SK reached the ropes. AZM got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit a running basement dropkick to Konami’s chest. AZM applied a double-armbar on Konami, but Konami reached the ropes. Tora hit a rolling cannonball on AZM, and Konami got a nearfall. Konami hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. AZM got a rollup on Konami for the flash pin! Good action.

AZM and Starlight Kid defeated Konami and Natsuko Tora at 11:37.

3. Ho Ho Lun vs. Rhys Maddox. Lun is a Chinese star who appeared in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic. My first time seeing the 17-year-old Maddox; with his white jacket and whole look, I’ll compare him to heelish “Spanky” Brian Kendrick. Basic reversals early and Lun went for an ankle lock but Maddox escaped. Rhys hit a basement dropkick. Dombrowski said Rhys’ dad was a ref and has been around wrestling his whole life. Lun tied up Rhys’ legs on the mat. Maddox hit some clotheslines and an enzuigiri at 5:00. Lun hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Lun got a rollup for the pin. A solid match; Maddox is okay but still has room to grow.

Ho Ho Lun defeated Rhys Maddox at 7:37.

4. “Sovereign” Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams vs. La Estrella, El Cucuy, and Ultimo Dragon. The Sovereign trio are regulars in the Pacific Northwest (and of course Icarus and Travis are now in TNA). I’ve seen the masked Cucuy before; he’s a bit heavyset. UD came out last to his own entrance. Estrella wore a purple mask and he’s thinner. Williams and Cucuy opened. Estrella hit a huracanrana on Icarus at 2:00. Rivers tied up Estrella on the mat and twisted his wrist and fingers. Williams got back in and stomped on Estrella’s elbow at 4:00, and the heels kept Estrella in their corner.

Ultimo Dragon finally tagged in at 6:00 and hit his spin kicks to Rivers’ thighs. He shoved two heels to the floor and hit a backbody drop on Williams. All six brawled, and Cucoy hit a running splash into the corner on two guys, then a cannonball. Estrella hit a pop-up dropkick, then a twisting dive to the floor at 8:00! Cucuy hit a flip dive over the ropes onto Williams and Icarus. In the ring, Ultimo Dragon got the Magistral Cradle to pin Rivers. A satisfying match that allowed Ultimo Dragon to do a couple of signature spots while avoiding taking a bump.

La Estrella, El Cucuy, and Ultimo Dragon defeated Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams at 9:06.

5. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Ben K and Hyo vs. “Team GCW” Alec Price and Jimmy Lloyd in a three-way tag. Swann and Mack took their time, dancing their way to the ring to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.” I haven’t seen Hyo before but he wore suspenders and his gimmick is clearly a male stripper, as women put bills in his pants. He’s a young kid. Ben K has a good physique and he’s been in the U.S. before. Lloyd was replacing the injured Cole Radrick. Alec and Hyo opened. Swann entered at 2:00 and knocked Lloyd down with a shoulder tackle. Jimmy hit a running neckbreaker. Mack got in and hit a double clothesline.

Mack and Ben K traded shoulder blocks, with Ben finally dropping Mack. Jimmy and Alec hit stereo superkicks at 5:00, then they hit dives to opposite sides of the floor. In the ring, Alec hit a top-rope double Blockbuster. Jimmy hit a piledriver on Swann. Alec hit a pop-up dropkick on Mack at 7:00. Team GCW hit a DDT on Swann. Hyo hit a stunner on Lloyd. Price hit a springboard Blockbuster, and he traded forearm strikes with Ben. Ben cut him in half with a spear. Swann hit a Lethal Injection on Hyo. Swann hit a team twisting neckbreaker on Hyo, and Mack hit a flip dive to the floor! Swann immediately hit a top-rope twisting 450 Splash for the pin! Fun match.

Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Ben K and Hyo, and Alec Price and Jimmy Lloyd in a three-way tag at 9:33.

* Matt Sydal came to the ring! I haven’t seen him in maybe a year. I’ve always said he’s an ageless vampire, but the sides of his head are showing some gray hairs. He talked about a Dragon Gate match he had in ROH 20 years ago while teaming with AJ Styles. (It was in 2006 in Chicago; I was there!)

6. “Z-Brats” Shun Skywalker, Kota Minoura, and Ishin vs. Dragon Kid, Susumu Yokosuka, and Yamato. Yamato wore a title belt but it’s not on the line in this one. Yokosuka opened against Kota. Shun and Dragon Kid got in and they played to the crowd before locking up at 2:00. Bocchini noted that Dragon Kid beat Eddie Guerrero on WCW Nitro in his 20+ year career. Shun hit a suplex and was booed. Ishin and Yamato tied up at 4:00 and traded shoulder blocks until Yamato dropped him. They all began brawling around the floor, with Ishin and Yamato up on the stage.

Back in the ring, Shun hit some chops on DK and worked him over in the corner. Ishin choked Dragon Kid in the ropes and celebrated, and Ishin hit a DDT at 9;30 for a nearfall. Dragon Kid tried some chops on the bigger Kota, but Minoura no-sold them. Susumu finally entered at 11:30 and he hit some clotheslines. Dragon Kid hit an Asai Moonsault. Ishin hit a suplex on Yamato for a nearfall at 13:30. Ishin hit a splash on DK for a nearfall as the heels worked over Dragon Kid again.

Dragon Kid hit a jump-up Frankensteiner at 16:30! However, Kota mounted DK and punched him. Yamato hit an enzuigiri. Yokosuka hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Dragon Kid hit a Stundog Millionaire on Shun. The action has picked up, and Yokosuka hit an Exploder Suplex. Ishin hit a brainbuster. Yamato hit a brainbuster on Ishin at 18:30 and a decapitating clothesline, and suddenly all six were down and the crowd chanted “Dragon Gate!” Ishin and Yamato got up and traded chops and their chests turned red. Dragon Kid hit a tornado DDT. Yokosuka hit another hard clothesline. Yamato hit a team sideslam move and pinned Ishin. Fun stuff.

Dragon Kid, Susumu Yokosuka, and Yamato defeated Shun Skywalker, Kota Minoura, and Ishin at 20:15.

* Yamato said some words in Japanese. Rich Swann came to the ring and confronted him. They have a match on Friday!

Final Thoughts: A good main event, but I wouldn’t describe it as “great,” either. I’ll narrowly go with the women’s match for second, ahead of the three-way tag team match. I’ve seen most of these wrestlers before, including the Defy/Prestige double-header last weekend in Seattle and Portland. Definitely some impressive guys worth checking out.

Dragon Gate has another show at 10 p.m. CST/8 p.m. Pacific on Friday, but that event will be at the Meet in downtown Las Vegas, and that also will stream on Triller+. I just looked at the lineup, and outside of the female wrestlers, all the Dragon Gate regulars will be in action.