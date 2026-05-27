WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll results for best match and the overall show grade

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The May 23, 2026, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special received a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. C finished second with 21 percent.

-49 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Penta vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship. Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Titles finished second with 26 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade while Jake Barnett gave it a B- grade during our same-night audio review. We both enjoyed the Intercontinental Title match, but we both felt that the World Tag Team Title match was the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.