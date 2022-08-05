8/5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns addressing his next challenger Drew McIntyre, a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,198)

Live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aired August 5, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a lengthy SummerSlam recap video package… Roman Reigns and The Usos were shown arriving in separate SUVs outside the building…

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary and spoke from their desk. McAfee said it was an honor to be on the SummerSlam card. He stood up and had a replay of the closing moments of his SummerSlam match. He used a telestrator for the footage on him kicking Happy Corbin in the balls. “I’ve never been more proud of myself,” McAfee said.

Happy Corbin was shown watching on a backstage monitor while several wrestlers stood behind him and laughed. Ricochet said karma is a beautiful thing. Corbin said he would wipe the smile off Ricochet’s face. Ricochet said he would like to see him try, then challenged him to meet in the opening match on Smackdown…

Powell’s POV: I figured Ricochet would benefit from Paul Levesque taking over as the head of creative, but who knew he’d have the power to book his own matches?!?

1. Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin handled the introductions for both wrestlers. There was a brief McAfee chant at one point during the match. Ricochet went for a moonsault off the apron and landed on his feet when Corbin avoided it. Corbin launched Ricochet into the ring post heading into a break. [C]

Corbin seated Ricochet on the top rope. Ricochet fought back and went for a powerbomb, but Corbin didn’t budge. Corbin pulled Ricochet back onto the ropes and then tossed him onto the ring apron. Corbin looked at McAfee, who stood up and asked if he wanted some. Ricochet recovered and crotched Corbin. Ricochet put Corbin down with the Recoil. Ricochet went up top and performed a Shooting Star Press for the win…

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin in 11:50.

After the match, McAfee threw a Nerf football to Ricochet, who tossed it back to him. McAfee signed the football and kicked it into the crowd…

Powell’s POV: A good match that had a lot of the fans on the floor standing for the finish. Corbin was protected in that he chose to focus on McAfee and it cost him. Cole labeled Corbin’s losing ways a “bum rush” so apparently the Corbin character is in for another downward spiral.

Cole narrated footage of the Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey finish at SummerSlam, then hyped the gauntlet match to determine Morgan’s next challenger…

Sami Zayn was shown smiling while knocking on Roman Reigns’ locker room door… [C] SummerSlam still shots were shown…

The Usos answered the door. Jimmy looked happy to see Zayn, while Jey looked annoyed. Jimmy said Paul Heyman needed a few days at home after taking an F5 at SummerSlam. Zayn said he wanted to speak with Reigns. Jey told him it wan’t a good time and blocked his path. Jimmy said he would text Zayn…

The broadcast team walked viewers through highlights of the Morgan vs. Rousey finish, and of Rousey attacking referee Dan Engler afterward (Engler tweeted that he was not “medically cleared” and would not be at Smackdown to sell the angle)…

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance for his match against Ludwig Kaiser. McAfee danced on the table while Cole plugged the show’s insurance company sponsor… [C]